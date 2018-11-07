Rigby Youth Baseball is set to remain the sole youth baseball program offered in Rigby, after Rigby resident Bo Porter, Rigby Youth Baseball President Garrett Foster and Mayor Jason Richardson came to an agreement to appease both sides of the discussion.
Richardson informed the council of the agreement during the Rigby City Council meeting Thursday night.
The key issues that were resolved include transparency involving the baseball program and usage of the Rigby fields.
The topic of Rigby Youth Baseball and transparency was a chief concern of Porter and many city councilmembers and after the meeting between the two, Councilman Adam Hall and Doug Burke believe the issue is resolved.
They explained that Foster needs to explain what the expenses are, how much money is coming in and where improvements can, and will be made.
Secondly, Richardson said after a “civil” discussion, it was decided that schedules of the field need to be set, and that Rigby sports, including softball, get priority over any travel league and out-of-city teams.
“It (the fields) is getting manipulated by those guys (baseball teams),” Burke said. “And it is getting manipulated by the travel league.”
In the end the two sides came to the conclusion that they want a single league because splitting the leagues would result in the destruction of Rigby youth baseball altogether.
Despite coming to an agreement, Hall and Burke said they are going to keep a close eye on Rigby Youth Baseball.
“Personally, I’m going to keep a really close eye on it,” Hall said.
“They’re going to have to be a lot more transparent,” Burke said.
Overall, Richardson said a majority of Porters concerns introduced earlier this year have been addressed.
In other action, the council unanimously approved setting a public hearing date for a proposed six percent increase in its septic dump fee for the next city council meeting scheduled for Nov. 15.
The proposed increase is exclusively for companies, such as Roto-Rooter, that dump sewage in the city’s system.
Wastewater treatment operator Scott Humphries explained that a six percent increase would bring the city inline with what Idaho Falls charges.