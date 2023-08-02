Rigby youth rugby club brings home NAI7 victory

Rigby U12 rugby team wins championship in age division at the North American Invitation Sevens held in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 21 and 22. Pictured above in the back, from left to right are: Garrett Foster, TJ Anderson, Chad Kerby. In the front, from left to right: Kyron Garcia, Porter Anderson, Chayce Kerby, Nickolas Rindlisbaker, Warrick Foster, Kyler Shippen, Chandler Kerby, Jace Grover, Bronson Graham, Ashley Freeman, Lincoln Call and Mackenzie Freeman.

 Photo Courtesy of Garrett Foster

In its second year as an official youth rugby club, the U12 Rigby Royals Youth Rugby club came home victorious after the North American Invitational which took place in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 21 and 22. The co-ed team of ten to eleven-year-old athletes beat clubs from Texas, California, Georgia, Colorado and Alaska.

The North American Invitational Sevens is the largest youth Rugby tournament in the Americas, their official website claims. Rigby coach Garrett Foster stated the tournament played host to over 170 teams from 13 different countries as far away as Guam. In all, there were approximately 2,000 players in the tournament, and Rigby’s team of two girls and ten boys took home the championship in their age division of 12 and under.


