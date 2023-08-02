Rigby youth rugby club brings home NAI7 victory

Rigby U12 rugby team wins championship in age division at the North American Invitation Sevens held in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 21 and 22. Pictured above in the back, from left to right are: Garrett Foster, TJ Anderson, Chad Kerby. In the front, from left to right: Kyron Garcia, Porter Anderson, Chayce Kerby, Nickolas Rindlisbaker, Warrick Foster, Kyler Shippen, Chandler Kerby, Jace Grover, Bronson Graham, Ashley Freeman, Lincoln Call and Mackenzie Freeman.
In its second year as an official youth rugby club, the U12 Rigby Royals Youth Rugby club came home victorious after the North American Invitational which took place in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 21 and 22. The co-ed team of ten to eleven-year-old athletes beat clubs from Texas, California, Georgia, Colorado and Alaska.
The North American Invitational Sevens is the largest youth Rugby tournament in the Americas, their official website claims. Rigby coach Garrett Foster stated the tournament played host to over 170 teams from 13 different countries as far away as Guam. In all, there were approximately 2,000 players in the tournament, and Rigby’s team of two girls and ten boys took home the championship in their age division of 12 and under.
“These kids are phenomenal,” Foster said; “this is only the second year the younger kids have been a club.”
In total, the team played six games, three on the first day, three on the final game. According to Foster, he knew his team had a strong chance of winning after the very first game.
During the first game, he said, the kids were nervous. They were so antsy that the opposing team was able to score within the first thirty seconds of the game. That was the only time the other team scored for the rest of the game. Neither did the other opposing teams on that day, he said.
“As you keep playing,” Foster said, “all that practice comes back to you. That’s all we do during practice is repeat the basics, the fundamentals. As you keep going, you remember those basics and muscle memory kicks in; you regain your confidence.”
The following day of tournament games were more challenging, Foster explained, sharing scores of 20-10 between Rigby and Mountain View Rugby Club and 20-15 against Kearns. Rigby won both games.
The last game, against the Hawkeyes Rugby of Idaho, was a close game according to Foster. In the last few minutes of the game, Rigby pulled ahead with an offensive move, executed by Chandler Kerby, who stole the ball and passed to Porter Anderson who scored the winning try. The final score was 20-25.
Throughout the tournament the team worked together well, Foster said. Certain students stood out, however, such as Warrick Foster who was named the Tournament MVP, an award voted on by all the other coaches. According to Foster, Kyler Shippen and Bronson Graham, who are co-captains of the team, showed exemplary leadership throughout the games.
The Rigby Royals Rugby club has been in Rigby for about eight years, Foster explained. As his kids became more involved in the sport, so did Foster, eventually becoming a coach. However, as he watched kids get involved at younger and younger ages, he and the club chose to begin a youth club as well.
Rugby is, as Foster explained it, a sort of extension of football, but with more complicated rules to mark its differences and local interest in the sport is growing.
Their club is made up of several sibling and cousin sets as younger children see their older counterparts join and play, their own interest is piqued and soon they also begin to play. Now, with the recent inclusion of the younger clubs, opportunities to start kids in the game have only expanded.
Foster also contributes Rugby’s newfound popularity to the success of the Rigby Football Program. He stated as the football program continues to succeed, off-season players have been drawn to the other sport. It also is drawing the attention of those others seeking to be more involved in the community.
“When the kids get into it,” Foster laughed, “then the dads help coach. That’s how I got in.”
Last year, during the youth club’s initial year, Foster stated they practiced a lot and played only a few games in Boise and in Salt Lake. However, during that first year, they had the opportunity to play a three-weekend league in Utah where the U12 team beat a team who had been previously undefeated.
“I think that’s when we realized, ‘wow, these kids really are good,’” Foster said.
The experience is what earned Rigby an invitation to the NAI7 tournament. However at the time, as the team was new and the Rigby organization didn’t have much time to prepare for it, they did not attend.
Instead, they took this year to really prepare for the event. The U12 team played even more games than before in Boise, Pocatello and Utah in anticipation for the large-scale invitational.
One key difference between the youth club and the regular club, Foster said, is team diversity. U12 teams are required to have both girls and boys participating. In fact, one of the tournament clubs was disqualified for not containing girls. Once the kids graduate to the next age bracket, then boys and girls are divided.
“The girls are phenomenal to watch, though,” Foster said, praising the girls in his team. “There’s one in particular, Ashley Freeman, who is just so great to watch; she scores and tackles and really goes for it.”
Rugby in Rigby differs from football in that it is not a school sport, but a club, run outside of the school’s jurisdiction. Rigby athletes and students participate in the Rigby Royals club, but so do some Rexburg athletes, Foster stated.
“Were it’s not a school program,” he said, “we have a little more in the way of freedom.”
Foster believes participating in the local Rugby club allows kids to grow into mature, responsible adults, and it helps shape them into good people.
In football, it has become common practice for players to argue with coaches and referees over calls during the game. However, Foster said, Rugby has it built into its culture that only the team captain can communicate with the referees, and that communication is done with respect.
“There’s no complaints on calls on the field,’ he said. “There’s no disrespect to the refs. It’s a complicated game and sometimes hard to follow, so let the calls happen and just keep playing the game.”
This level of respect, Foster said, is very important for kids who are growing up.
Participation in Rugby, especially in Rigby, is also an exercise in faith and service. Teams pray together before each game, Foster stated, and are encouraged to go out into the community in search of community service to perform with their teammates.
“Its a positive experience for them,” Foster said. “These kids are coming out better prepared for the world and as good people.”
