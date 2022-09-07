Following the decision to reject all the submitted bids for the 5th West road-straightening project in Rigby, the Rigby City Council has chosen to allow Public Works Director Mitch Bradley to begin the process of re-bidding the project.

The council elected to allow Bradley and Marvin Fielding of Keller Associates to work together to amend the contract Keller’s has with the city to allow for a second bid.

Tags

Recommended for you