Following the decision to reject all the submitted bids for the 5th West road-straightening project in Rigby, the Rigby City Council has chosen to allow Public Works Director Mitch Bradley to begin the process of re-bidding the project.
The council elected to allow Bradley and Marvin Fielding of Keller Associates to work together to amend the contract Keller’s has with the city to allow for a second bid.
“Typically, we write in the contract that it assumes one bid,” Fielding stated at the August 18 City Council Meeting. “In this case, it’s a re-bid and we can do that a couple of different ways.”
According to Fielding, Bradley had previously mentioned to him the possibility of changing the design for the project to help reduce the overall cost. However, Bradley stated at the meeting that he is not looking to change the design, but only to re-bid and see if he can obtain better pricing than before.
As reported in an earlier edition of The Jefferson Star, published on June 29, Bradley had budgeted $300,000 for the straightening project. When the bids came in to the city at the June 16 council meeting, the lowest bid was for $678,000.
“It’s double,” Bradley said at the time. “Asphalt has doubled, everything has doubled.”
At the time, the council stated they made a note to increase the budget for the project from $300,000 to $350 or $400,000 to help make up for the increase in material costs. According to Bradley, the city has budgeted approximately $600,000 for this project in the upcoming fiscal year.
“We went out to bid later in the year than I would have liked,” Bradley said following the August 18 meeting. “Everybody already had jobs lined up and thought they’d fit this one in for a lot more.”
He stated his intention is to try for bids again since summer is coming to an end and to see if he can get better pricing. He said he believes contractors are wrapping up their jobs and may lower bids for a project tentatively scheduled in the early spring.
“It’s not a project I want to be done this year,” Bradley said. “It’ll likely happen early spring, so I think we’ll get better pricing that way.”
In other business at the same meeting, the City Council elected to continue with their original contracted plan with Keller’s and directly hire an independent testing firm for the waste water treatment plant.
According to Fielding on August 29, one of the treatment plant’s funding agencies suggested the contractor hired for the improvement project, Record Steel Construction, Inc. (RSCI), be the entity to hire the testing firm. However, as part of their contract with Keller’s, Rigby would directly hire the firm.
Fielding then stated it was the council’s decision to allow RSCI to hire a firm or to hire one themselves. The city ultimately elected to hire a firm directly, Fielding said.
The material testing is required as the contractor begins working on the project to test backfill materials and to ensure concrete cylinders used in the facility are up to strength.
Fielding stated the Jefferson County Building Department also requires some material testing to allow the plant to retain building permits.
Fielding stated he believes construction on the waste water treatment plant upgrades will begin this fall.