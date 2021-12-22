Jefferson County Commissioners approved of a moratoriums for both the City of Ririe and the City of Menan during their meeting on Dec. 13. The moratoriums will be in place until Jun 13, 2022 or until the Area of Impact (AOI) agreements are signed.
Since the previous discussion with the mayors in early Dec., Planning and Zoning Planner Erik Stout stated he has not received any additional information or contact from Mayor Larry Lovell nor Mayor Tad Haight.
According to the Ririe and Menan resolutions, the moratorium is preventing further development on current Land Use Applications.
According to the resolution, Jefferson County Planning and Zoning found the AOI needs to be updated to address future development of water, sewer, and other infrastructure.
The resolution also states the governing board has found that disagreement exists between Jefferson County and the cities of Ririe and Menan regarding crucial components of the Jefferson County-City of Ririe Area of Impact agreement, including the adoption and enforcement of the agreement.
For Ririe, all land-use applications, including but not limited to, variances, conditional use permits, zone changes, subdivisions, plat amendments, etc., in the City of Ririe Area of Impact as described: beginning at the intersection of County Line Road, Jefferson County, Idaho, and County Road 4500 East, and running thence North to the Harrison Canal; thence East following said canal to 4800 E; thence South to County Line Road; thence West along County Line Road to the Point of Beginning.
For Menan, all land-use applications, including but not limited to, variances, conditional use permits, zone changes, subdivisions, plat amendments, etc., in the City of Menan Area of Impact as described: beginning at the intersection of the Snake River dry bed and 3400 East, thence North to 800 North, thence East along 800 North to 3700 East, thence South along 3700 East to the Snake River dry bed, thence West along the course of the dry bed to the point of beginning.
The resolution goes on to say that any land use approvals within the above described area that are issued as a result of error while this interim ordinance is in effect are null and void, and without legal force or effect.
Prosecuting attorney Mark Taylor stated he spoke with Kris Meek, who is the city attorney for Menan and Lewisville. Taylor has not had contact with the Ririe’s city attorney.
According to Taylor, he did not draft the resolution nor was he a part of it, but the statute referenced requires that the governing board adopt the interim moratorium, should there be imminent peril to public health, safety and welfare.
Hathaway mentioned Ririe recently adopted some newer ordinances that affect the land use decisions, and since it says in the AOI agreement, the city’s ordinances will control the AOI, it’s difficult for the county to look out for because some of the ordinances don’t apply to the AOI.
Taylor mentioned it should be clarified what exactly the imminent danger and peril is in the moratorium. The commissioners stated they believe the situation is how water is developed, how sewer is taken are of and how the infrastructure will handle it.
According to Hathaway, Lovell had expressed to Hathaway that there were high water issues and that sewer and water could be a concern based on how a development took place.
“We’re being proactive with the knowledge and data that we have,” Hathaway said.
Commissioner Shayne Young mentioned Jefferson County does have issues with groundwater, specifically in Menan. There is a danger with contamination in water.
Commissioner Roger Clark stated the concerns with the growth and infrastructure with the water quality, the county needs to make sure they take care of the citizens in these areas because of these factors.
Commissioner Scott Hancock then stated, because they have updated the subdivision in the county, they want it to be reflected in the AOIs in the county.
“The whole purpose of AOIs is to look at the potential for the land to be annexed into the city,” Hancock said. “We want to make sure when we make decisions for the cities that the growth is in harmony with the cities.”
Both of the moratoriums were approved until June 13. 2022 or until the AOI agreements are completed and ratified.