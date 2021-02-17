Ririe and Rigby girls take districts, headed to state

The Ririe girls basketball team won their fifth district title in a row Feb. 9 in their matchup against West Jefferson, winning 47-35.
Ririe Coach Jake Landon stated that although the team got into a bit of a funk late in the season, the team has managed to shake it off and play well.
Skylee Coles was a standout player in the game against West Jefferson, shooting five three-pointers.
“Everyone played well as a team and they put up a really good defense,” Landon said. “The third quarter really made a difference in the game. We were close at the half but in the third, the girls were able to open up that lead and then maintain in the fourth.”
Ririe is set to play against the second place team from District 5, Bear Lake, at 12 p.m. Feb. 18 at Bishop Kelly High School.
Teams will be receiving 150 tickets each and Landon stated Ririe would be letting players and their families have first dibs. While the 150 tickets does not count players and coaches, any cheerleaders or other school administration would count towards the 150.
“After getting there last year and losing, we have higher expectations for this year,” Landon said on heading to state again. “Last year was my first year coaching at that level and I think we’ve all learned a lot since then. It should be a lot of fun and we’re looking forward to competing.”
Rigby girls also came out as district champions, defeating Thunder Ridge Feb. 9 with a final score of 50-53.
“It was a very competitive game but we ended up beating Thunder Ridge for the tenth time,” said Coach Troy Shippen. “It was really a team effort and we were able to shoot well in the first half.”
Tylie Jones was able to hit two free throws that gave the team some breathing room in the last quarter. Kambree Barber was a high scorer for the Trojans, making 13 points for the team as a freshman.
Brooke Donnelly and Hadley Good both scored nine points as well, helping push the team towards their win.
“Going into it, we have a lot of seniors and experience on our side,” Shippen said. “The girls are looking forward to it and they’ve been playing well. We’re peaking at a good time.”
The Trojans first game will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Idaho Center.
The State Championships for girls basketball teams will take place Feb. 17 through Feb. 19 for 1A DI and 1A DII teams, and Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 for 5A/4A/3A/2A teams.