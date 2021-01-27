Ririe School Dist. #252 and West Jefferson School Dist. #253 are set to hold levy elections March 9.
Ririe will be looking to renew their supplemental levy for $290,000, or $127 a year. This is the same rate as the current levy and will not result in any raises in school district taxes for residents.
“The number one thing we need is updated curriculum, specifically in math and English,” said Ririe Superintendent Jeff Gee. “We’ll also put some funding into workman’s compensation and operations.”
Operations can cover school supplies, heating and utilities, field trips for students and other things. According to Gee, a wide variety of needs can be covered by the operational fund.
Gee also stated that the district will be making their last big payment on their bond which will result in a major drop in school district taxes. The current levy rate is at $527 per 100,000 and will be dropping to under $200.
Ririe has been unable to to get previous bonds passed in 2020 but Gee said that he’s hopeful the school can get the levy passed if they can disseminate the information on its purpose to residents.
“We’re in a situation where we need some new curriculum,” Gee said. “There’s nothing frivolous that’s going to be covered in this bond. The money right now doesn’t cover the cost of new curriculum. We’re trying to give Ririe the best education possible.”
West Jefferson’s Supplemental Maintenance and Operational Levy will be for the amount of $360,000 per year for two years starting July 1, 2021, according to the sample ballot.
The sample ballot states that the average annual cost to taxpayers will be $142 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values. At this time, the district is collecting $118 per $100,000, which would be an increase of $24 if passed.
“Our supplemental levy had been in place since 2013,” said West Jefferson Superintendent Shane Williams. “These additional funds have been used to attract and retain teachers to help cover salary and benefits. This community has been very supportive of this levy in past years.”
Sample ballots and voting information can be found at www.co.jefferson.id.us/elections.php.