Ririe City Council has approved a $188,000 bid from TMC Contractors Inc for the city’s First West project.
Eric Bennion, council president, said the city received seven bids for the project ranging from the $188,000 on the low end to $245,000 on the high end. He said Ririe will fund $88,000 of the project cost with the other $100,000 paid for in a grant the city received. He said the project has been a long process and said he looks forward to the work planned this summer.
“We’re excited for it,” he said.
Paul Scoresby with Schiess and Associates Consulting Engineering has said the project will involve the stretch of road near Ririe Elementary School. He said this second portion of the three-step project will involve drainage, pavement and safety improvements in front of the school.
He said the safety improvements will involve updates to signage, striping, curbs, gutters and sidewalks. He said the entrance to the school will also be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) after the construction.
Scoresby said the first phase of the First West project was completed in 2018, and included improvements to the road south of the school. He said the third phase of the project will focus on pavement preservation.