The Ririe City Council heard updates on the development coming to the old Ririe fairgrounds at their July 12 council meeting.
According to Ririe Planner Kurt Hibbert at that meeting, he and the developers are close to finishing the development agreement on the fairgrounds property.
The council has since viewed a preliminary final draft of the agreement at their August meeting, according to Council President Eric Bennion. Bennion stated they are waiting on a final plat, which may be prepared by September.
The development at the fairgrounds, owned by Jeremiah Bigelow and John Anderson of Berkshire Townhomes, LLC. will bring 27 new single-family homes to Ririe when development is complete.
Previously, according to an article in the Feb. 5, 2020 issue of The Jefferson Star written by Nina Rydalch, the Ririe city council voted to rezone the fairgrounds land from school and parks property to R-1 residential after Bigelow and Anderson purchased it from the Ririe Joint School District #252.
At the time, former city planner Sharon Parry stated this subdivision would be the first in Ririe city limits and would equate to a roughly 10% increase of homes in the city.
An existing subdivision, outside of the city, known as Elk Meadows also approached the council about the possibility of hooking into the city's water and sewer system.
While they were not on the agenda for the July 12 meeting, Bennion stated they were able to address the council at the August 9 meeting. A representative from the sub-development on 50 N made gave a presentation proposal for hooking up to the city's system.
Elk Meadows, Bennion stated, is getting older and are hoping to eliminate their monthly costs for maintaining their own water and septic system by joining the city's system. He also mentioned the they are wanting to expand.
At the most recent Board of Trustee's meeting for the Ririe School District, Superintendent Jeff Gee stated Elk Meadows is starting to talk about their second phase, which would add 25 to 28 new homes, since it was purchased by a new developer.
"Obviously not going to happen tomorrow," Gee said, "but it's coming... We definitely have some growth coming."
According to Bennion, the council let Elk Meadows know that the city will not fund the extension of a waterline into the subdivision as they are not in the city. However, he stated, the council would be open to them hooking up if they were to secure funding for the project.
In their presentation, Bennion said, Elk Meadows said they would be inquiring into securing funding from the Department of Environmental Quality to do so.
In other business at the same meeting, Ririe Maintenance Supervisor Jason Freeman stated the 1st West Project should be starting soon. According to Bennion on August 18, driving in Ririe will show this maintenance project well underway.
The 1st West project, Bennion stated is on phase three where the city is putting in new drain fields and chip sealing the road.