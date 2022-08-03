Ririe Joint School District #252 is preparing to bond in the upcoming August 30 election, following the failure of their two previous bonds on May 17.
According to Superintendent Jeff Gee, this $1.5 million bond is almost the same maintenance bond the district asked for in the previous election, with some minor changes.
“We’ve been talking about it since the May bonds failed,” Gee said, referring to the Ririe Joint School District #252 Board of Trustees. “We had a special meeting on June 21 where we talked about our options and we still have a number of maintenance projects that need to be done.”
This maintenance bond, according to the bond information brochure shared by the district, includes many of the same maintenance projects previously listed. It lists new boilers, classroom heating units, furnaces and roof repairs for Ririe Elementary School, as well as a fire panel.
Other projects listed in the brochure are repairs to the elementary parking lot, playground turf surface, two floor scrubbers, and sidewalk repair to eliminate tripping hazards. The brochure also lists door and lock replacements for the south section of the elementary school.
“Putting it off for another six months seemed like a long time to wait,” Gee said of some of the listed projects.
According to the brochure, the district is also hoping to buy two new school busses, one for this upcoming school year, and one more for the 2023-2024 school year.
In May, Ririe asked for two separate $1.5 million bonds, one for maintenance, the other for the construction of a new bus facility. Nearly half of Ririe residents voted against the bonds.
At the time, Gee stated the current bus facility lacked the necessary space for efficient bus maintenance, mentioning the two vehicle bay space, but only one vehicle entry door as well as the low ceiling.
The construction project, however, was met with vocal opposition from local residents. At the April 12 Ririe City Council Meeting, Chad Ambrose, a local business owner, addressed the council to speak against the proposed location of the district’s new bus barn. At that meeting, Ambrose proposed the district build a new elementary school near the high school and eventually construct a bus barn out in that area instead on the corner of Main Street and Hewitt.
According to Gee in July, constructing a new bus facility has been an item on every bond for the last couple of bonds. After the most recent failure to pass $1.5 million for its construction, Gee stated the board decided it was time to take a break from trying to pass it.
“We’re currently looking to putting money into the existing facility,” Gee said.
The board, he said, were looking at other options to ensure the functionality of the bus barn, such as necessary foundation work which he stated is the main concern right now. Foundation straps are items listed on the upcoming maintenance bond, with an estimated price of $5,000.
There will be a public meeting for the bond in the Junior and Senior High School Boardroom on August 10 at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to learn more about this bond.