Employees at the Ririe Branch of the Bank of Commerce have been busy since late last year, as they have been putting together 25 kits containing various supplies for homeless in the community.
Bank of Commerce Marketing Director Holly Gyles said at the end of 2017 the Bank staff set a goal to provide these 25 kits.
Each kit includes a hat crocheted by Bank employees, two pairs of socks, gloves, a washcloth, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, hot chocolate packets, packets of soap and small bottles of water.
The specific supplies were chosen after a meeting amongst the employees who decided the items based on necessity.
Ririe Bank of Commerce Manager Judy Byington said another contributing factor in deciding the supplies was based off the opinion of a son of an employee who works at a homeless shelter in New Mexico.
Funds for the supplies were provided by Bank employees who participated in a Secret Sister group last Christmas. In total, $537 was donated for the kit supplies.
Gyles said it takes roughly five hours for each crocheted hat to be completed.
According to a Bank of Commerce press release, Bank customer Gay Gallup donated her time and yarn to crochet 14 of the hats after hearing about the kit idea. Byington indicated that the remaining yarn was donated by Kathy Harris.
As of Oct. 30, 30 hats have been completed, and assembly of the kits is taking place this week to deliver them to the homeless shelter.
Because 30 hats have been crocheted, the Bank as upped the number of kits to 30 as well, with the intention of continuing the process until the end of the year.
Byington said in the past the Bank of Commerce has volunteered at the Ririe Senior Center every Friday where they would mark-out bar codes on cans of food. The difference with what they are doing this year is setting an end goal.
With that in mind, next year the bank plans to crochet blankets for children. When they are completed they will be given to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for them to distribute to children in need after incidents.
Byington said an exact number of blankets has yet to be decided.
“Every year we’re going to set a goal for service,” she said.