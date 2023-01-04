Out of the 11 Business Professionals of America students from Ririe High School who participated at the Dec. 14 Regional Conference, 9 students qualified for the State Conference coming up in February.
According to Jacob Hayes, business instructor at Ririe High School, the Ririe teams competing in Small Business Management and Video Production divisions qualified for state, as did individuals in events such as Digital Media Production, Healthcare Administration Procedures, Device Configuring and Trouble-shooting and Computer Modeling.
“There were lots of diverse things the kids got to do,” Hayes stated. “they represented Ririe really well, so I was really proud of them.”
The state conference will take place in Boise on February 23-25.
In other news, Hayes approached the Ririe Joint School District #252 Board of Trustees on Dec. 14 to inform them of his progress toward certifying students in Adobe programs.
Hayes stated he and other teachers in the school would like to give students the opportunity to become certified on some of the things they learn in class that have world and career applications.
In Hayes’ case, where he teaches digital media programs such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Premiere, and bases his curriculum largely on the Adobe Standards for certification, students should be able to take a test to become certified.
However, there is one thing standing in the way for Ririe Jr. and Sr. High School’s ability to certify these students; Currently, the district has more Adobe Licenses assigned than it should, which Hayes explained skews the ratio of licenses to certifications.
As Hayes explained to the board, the way Ririe had been assigning licenses to the Adobe Creative programs was based on district e-mails. When students are enrolled and given a district email, an Adobe license is then assigned to that student, which he said is not the way they want to be giving licenses.
“We don’t need Kindergarteners running around with access to all of the Adobe apps,” he said.
Instead, he stated, licenses should be given only to students currently enrolled in classes focusing on Adobe programs, such as his media classes.
When members of the board asked Hayes why it mattered who had a licenses, he further explained it had to do with the state and how they view numbers. He stated it was understandable that the state wouldn’t like to see, for instance, 100 licenses for a program in one district, and only see twenty certifications as a result.
“We want to make sure we have accurate numbers to reflect before we jump in to stuff,” Hayes said. “It’s a sticky situation.”
However, Hayes stated he has been working jointly with the state and the district’s Information Technology department to iron out the issue with the Adobe licenses. After the problem is resolved, which he stated is a bigger process than just revoking licenses, then the district should be able to start offering the certification tests.
Another obstacle, Hayes said, is the cost of certification. He stated it’s an expensive option, but the state does offer special pricing for certifications. He said for Ririe, the cost would be $65 per student, per test. However, according to Superintendent Jeff Gee, they can use some of the Advanced Opportunity money to help handle some of that cost.
Hayes mentioned there are also other avenues to financing he and the district can look into to provide this opportunity to their students.
Hayes stated the process should be ready to go in the next couple of months, allowing his current students to test for certification. He also said past students, retroactively looking to certify can also go and take the test whenever they want, as long as they are still in the school.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.