Out of the 11 Business Professionals of America students from Ririe High School who participated at the Dec. 14 Regional Conference, 9 students qualified for the State Conference coming up in February.

According to Jacob Hayes, business instructor at Ririe High School, the Ririe teams competing in Small Business Management and Video Production divisions qualified for state, as did individuals in events such as Digital Media Production, Healthcare Administration Procedures, Device Configuring and Trouble-shooting and Computer Modeling.


