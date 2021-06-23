Ririe resident and business owner Kelly Wilson served Ririe School Dist. #252 a Cease-and-Desist letter June 14. The Cease-and-Desist letter is in regards to the elementary school fence that butts up against Wilson’s new grocery business. At the Ririe School Board meeting, the board did not come to a final decision, but will be meeting with their attorney.
Superintendent Jeff Gee stated that the school definitely wants to be able to work with their neighbors.
“We provided some opportunities to get in and work on the building if they would like to,” Gee said. “The thing with the city of Ririe is there are no setbacks, so people build right on their property line.”
There was a Ririe School Board meeting held Wednesday, June 16, where Wilson had another opportunity to present to the board her stipulations regarding the elementary fence.
At the meeting, Wilson stated, “I am asking the school board for the third time to move their fence, to act on the serious student safety issue and allow me reasonable access to repair and conduct maintenance on my building. The school board’s tactic of continual denials and dragging out the process has to stop.”
Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated in a letter to Wilson that the manufactured recommendations for the exhaust hood/cover on B-Vented fireplaces is minimum 12 inches away from combustible materials.
Chief Anderson also stated in the letter the chain link fence is obviously not combustible. Researching the vinyl slats for chain link fences show that they will melt at approximately 195 degrees. According to Chief Anderson’s findings, he would strongly encourage the school district to cut those slats back to keep a clearance of 12 inches away from the exhaust vent. The fact that the exhaust vent is so close to the fence and could be a burn hazard to school children is a concern.
Wilson stated during the Ririe School Board meeting that children have thinner skin, which can result in deeper burns than in adults. A temperature of 150 degrees can cause a third degree burn in one second, according to the American Burn Association.
Wilson also stated the permit the school applied for the fence in July 2010 is ambiguous. The required height of the fence is eight feet high, but there were not setback guidelines put in place. The outrigger that lines the top of the fence is physically touching Wilson’s building, which is also not permitted.
Wilson stated the school provided Wilson with the permit they have for the elementary fence, but the permit was applied for in 2010, which was three years after the fireplace was installed, permitted and approved.
“It was a sloppy permit that was incomplete and not signed off on,” said Wilson.
Wilson stated she had to put in a different source of heating because she was unable to use her fireplace, which was an additional cost of $10,000.
“The school board failed to consider the future ramifications of the building damage and access issues,” said Wilson. “And for some reason the city of Ririe signed off on the permit which was not complete.”
According to Wilson, the previous owner of her building had attempted to discuss with the school about moving the fence back, but he didn’t get anywhere.
Wilson stated she and her fiance Chad Ambrose set up a meeting with Superintendent Jeff Gee and Bronson Funk, who is the school’s business manager, in February, but neither of them showed up the day of their meeting.
“Today I am asking the school board for the third time to move your fence,” said Wilson. “And act on the serious student safety issue and allow me reasonable access to do maintenance on my building.”
According to Wilson, the Cease-and-Desist letter gives the board one final chance to do the right thing, to be a good neighbor & honor the Golden Rule before this turns into a legal action.
“I am investing in this community,” said Wilson. “Please follow suit in investing in what’s best for the safety of students and in interest of a good relationship with your neighbor, the Lovebird Green Grocer & Art Company, that I hope will serve the community of Ririe for years for come.”