Ririe celebrates homecoming with win over Salmon

Ririe students celebrated homecoming the week of Sept. 21 with theme days, Buff Puff, Powder Puff and a dance.
Theme days kicked off with Nerd Day followed by Tourist Tuesday, Western Wednesday, Theme Day Thursday which focused on movies and Spirit Day Friday.
For movie day, seniors were given Pixar, juniors had DreamWorks, sophomores had Pirates of the Caribbean, and freshman had Scooby Doo. Eighth graders were given superheroes and seventh graders had Star Wars.
With no school Sept. 25, students were encouraged to deck out in their best Ririe Pride clothes for their game against Salmon.
In addition to dress up days and sports, students were able to attend a homecoming bonfire. The parade, which
The Bulldogs pulled out a win against Salmon Sept. 25 in the conference home game with a score of 15-7.
Salmon took the lead at the half with the score at 0-7, but the Bulldogs pulled out a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, tying the score 7-7. With a final pick six securing their lead, the boys took home a win for Ririe.
“I think the team performed pretty well,” Coach Jim Newton said. “We haven’t had the greatest season so far with all the distractions of moving homecoming week up and the idea that the season might get cancelled.”
Newton said they’ll be working on getting the team focused and getting their intensity from the distractions of learning online and COVID-19.
Ririe Volleyball also brought a highlight to Homecoming week, taking second at their district tournament.
Following their win, students wrapped up the week with a Homecoming Dance Sept. 26.
Upcoming Football Games: Ririe @ West Jefferson Oct. 9, Ririe @ North Fremont Oct. 16.
Upcoming Volleyball Games: North Fremont @ Ririe Oct. 8, West Jefferson @ Ririe Oct. 13, Ririe @ Firth Oct. 15, Taylor’s Crossing @ Ririe C-Team Oct. 19.