Ririe Planning and Zoning had a meeting on Oct. 7 to go over their Design Review, and then went over it again with the City Council during their Oct. 12 meeting.
Planning and Zoning Director Sharon Parry stated a Design Review is two-fold: making sure the new buildings are a part of the plan of making Ririe “cute again,” and that the residential senses and design elements help the city look neat and clean. Parry used the verbiage from another council member who wants the city to look “pretty again.”
Parry clarified that the Design Review isn’t just for industrial areas, such as schools and churches, but also for subdivisions. Making sure there aren’t chain link fences and the fees are paid. Parry does not plan to be picking out countertops or anything like that, but wants to attempt to move away from the phrase, “What’s good enough for Ririe.”
The council and Parry also discussed that Ririe will no longer allow salvaged materials to be used in the city, whether it be for fences or lean-to’s. Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell even mentioned during the meeting that there was someone who used tires to make a fence.
The Design Review is meant to clarify what needs to be followed when doing subdivisions or industrial buildings, Parry said.
“We want the builders to be responsible so that we aren’t playing catch up in the future,” said Parry.
Parry then went on to state the Planned Transition phase is the best way to clean up Ririe. It’s a necessary tool to get from the Comprehensive Plan/Future Land Use Map to a brighter future.
In practical terms, it’s getting a higher use out of the land and phasing out dilapidated buildings, according to Parry.
Parry gave an example of there being a property that had dilapidated buildings on it, and the landowner could have it rezoned from R-1 to an overlay of C-1, so when the building is torn down, it would be used for commercial purposes.
The city council and Planning and Zoning are planning to put the Design Review to a public hearing in November.