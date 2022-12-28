A draft for the City of Ririe’s sewer study is complete, according to Paul Scoresby of S&A Engineering, who conducted the sewer study for the city. He informed the Ririe City Council on Nov. 8 that there are approximately $1.4 million in repair needed on the sewer system soon.

According to the Nov. 8 City Council minutes, Scoresby made several recommendations for items which need to be fixed.


