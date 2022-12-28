A draft for the City of Ririe’s sewer study is complete, according to Paul Scoresby of S&A Engineering, who conducted the sewer study for the city. He informed the Ririe City Council on Nov. 8 that there are approximately $1.4 million in repair needed on the sewer system soon.
According to the Nov. 8 City Council minutes, Scoresby made several recommendations for items which need to be fixed.
“We’ve found that there are some things you should do,” Scoresby told the council. “The hard one, the elephant in the room, is getting rid of this infiltration.”
The ground water infiltration system needs to be corrected, according to the meeting minutes. Scoresby stated at the meeting it would take a lot of work to correct, and it would require cooperation from the homeowners, but the system results in too much additional water, causing the city’s flows to exceed the maximum limit.
First, before the infiltration system can be corrected, Scoresby said the city would need to narrow down how many total homes are connected to the system so they can gain an accurate understanding of the scope of the project.
Although not all Ririe homes are connected to the system, the repercussions of not fixing the system would affect the rates of the entire city.
“If you guys don’t fix it, everyone’s rate goes up substantially,” Scoresby said.
He further explained the Department of Environmental Quality doesn’t believe the city should even consider sewer treatment (treating water for ammonia) until all of the extra water the system produces is gone.
Where the city’s flows are higher than their system’s limitations right now, filtration and treating systems will end up costing Ririe more and more money.
Some of the recommendations Scoresby said were made in the study included lining the final lift station, as there could be infiltration down near the bottom of the deep well that they are unaware of. He stated it is also good practice for towns like Ririe to have a concrete lift station. Other lift stations, he said, he has good proof don’t have infiltration.
S&A Engineers have estimated the need to line 15 additional man holes, which Scoresby said can also be a costly endeavor. S&A have also allocated around $7 -8 million per connected home to lay a line from basements to a French drain.
This, he said, is part of the process he hopes not to step on homeowner’s toes.
“It must be dealt with,” he stated, “to get flows down to realistically look at treatment.”
The best way to be non-invasive as possible, Scoresby said, is to utilize a third party like a plumber, to go in and check each home which they suspect may be affected.
However, he also advised the council to launch some sort of education or public relations campaign to keep the citizens informed and to educate them on the process which is being done and why it’s necessary.
He stressed the plumbers or third parties cannot be the first time homeowners hear or know about the project, that they should be informed beforehand and expecting the inspections. He also stated this could help keep citizens from becoming upset by the process.
“Nobody wants to hurt them; nobody wants to destroy their homes,” Scoresby said.
It should also help the citizens to know the city has avenues to help pay for the work. According to Scoresby, DEQ and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will help with the costs of the repairs. He stated the city can also apply for block grants to help cover some of the soft costs.
