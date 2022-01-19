Ririe Council awards project bid, discusses Fybercom, and new R-10 zoning ordinance

The Ririe City Council met Jan. 11 to discuss current and upcoming projects within the city.
The council accepted a bid from HK Contractors for $169,252 for work to be done on 1st West Street beginning in the spring. The project includes refurbishing the road in front of the school heading north, doing the drains along the line, a chip seal and overlay work.
“This is maintenance that’s been needed for a long time,” Council President Eric Bennion stated.
Residents of Ririe can also expect see a write up of a new proposed ordinance for R-10 zoning, which also received approval from the council to move forward. Once the ordinance is written, a council meeting will be held to discuss and possibly approve, according to Ririe City Clerk Wendy Mullins.
The proposed R-10 zoning, which Ririe Planning and Zoning Administrator Sharon Parry describes as essentially ranch requirements, is being created as a way to curb growth that the city is unable to sustain.
“Ririe recognizes that it doesn’t have the infrastructure to work with or sustain dense growth, and it’s a concern they’ve been talking about,” Parry explained.
According to Parry, some of the big aspects of the proposed R-10 zoning include lot sizes that cannot be smaller than five acres unless the area is a Planned Unit Development application, no allowance of multi-family buildings, tiny homes or manufactured homes unless a Homeowners Association is present, and no apartments.
“It’s essentially to have ranch-style subdivisions unless it’s a PUD,” Parry said. “We hope it sends an amicable but very straight forward message to the people of Bonneville and Jefferson counties that when it comes to the Area of Impact agreements, Ririe does not intend to have adjacent subdivisions that they could be guilted into annexing later on.”
Areas that could be zoned R-10 also have a ten acre minimum unless a PUD overlay is granted. Parry stated that this sort of zoning will help the council keep promises they’ve made, especially to residents that have paid bonds, that the city will maintain their infrastructure that existing residents have paid for and that the burden of growth won’t fall onto the residents.
The council also discussed a current project within the city for Fybercom, with Bennion stating that the project is moving forward.
Ririe received about $475,000 from the state of Idaho through a government program that aims to bring broadband to small cities. The project started back in July, with Fybercom having already completed digging and have most of it installed, according to Bennion. Fybercom is extending the availability to residents to sign up through March, as the equipment will remain in the city until that point.
Residents have until March to sign up for the service, for which they will have to pay for the installation, which is approximately $150, and not the labor of digging the line, which can cost over $1,000, Bennion said.
“The city doesn’t have a preference either way if residents sign up, we’re just letting people know this option is available to them at this time through the grant,” Bennion stated.
Sign up is completed through Fybercom.net, where residents should click “Fyber”, then select “Ririe.”
Bennion stated that with the grant money, the city may also decide to create an online presence by creating an official City of Ririe webpage.
“We haven’t made a decision on that either way yet, but it’s a possibility,” Bennion said.
Currently, the City of Ririe’s information can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityofRirie/.