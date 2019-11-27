Ririe City Council is working to reduce traffic problems on First West during school hours.
Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell told Ririe School District No. 252 school board members he had been monitoring traffic patterns in the morning after a discussion with a patron. He said for 20 to 30 minutes, the street becomes quite busy.
Council member Eric Bennion said the council has requested law enforcement be present as often as possible during the busy time when parents are dropping children off at Ririe Elementary School. He said the hope is people will follow traffic laws more carefully.
“The school, they’ve tried really hard to make things safe, but you’ve still got an incredible amount of people dropping kids off and doing u-turns in the road,” Bennion said.
Bennion said the council is also continuing to move forward with a three-phase plan to fix up First West. The next phase, scheduled for the summer of 2020, will focus on the stretch of road near the elementary school, said Paul Scoresby of Schiess and Associates Consulting Engineering.
“This project they’re going to build next year is all about improving safety,” Scoresby said.
In their November meeting, council members approved Schiess and Associates to seek bids for the 2020 project. Scorsbey said changes to the front of the school will include drainage, pavement and safety improvements. He said the safety improvements will involve updates to signage, striping, curbs, gutters and sidewalks. He said the project will also involve making the school entrance compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Lovell told school board members “plans are already down on paper” for the project, and said school board members would be informed if those plans changed. He said the school is so far doing a good job managing the traffic in the area.
“I appreciate that the faculty and administration has put forth there to supervise that, and I hope that doesn’t change,” Lovell said.
Scoresby said the first phase of the First West project was completed in 2018, and included improvements to the road south of the school, including sidewalk installment. He said the phase after the school improvements will be for general pavement preservation. Scoresby said the idea is to improve the road and create pedestrian connectivity between the high school and elementary school.