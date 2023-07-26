After several years of holding annual Ririe Days Celebration, this July 29 will be the first year the celebration will go by it’s new name, the Ririe Pioneer Celebration.
According to Howard Kimmel, celebration committee chairperson and Ririe City Councilman, Ririe Days has been celebrated for many years, however has been a bit of a misnomer as the event is only a one-day celebration.
“The idea was to come up with another name, one that could also celebrate the pioneer heritage in Ririe,” Kimmel said.
In the spirit of celebrating Ririe’s pioneer heritage, the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers along with the Idaho Falls Family History Center will have a station set up in Ririe’s newly remodeled Veteran’s Hall. There, Ririe residents and visitors will be able to learn about Ririe’s history, along with some history of the surrounding area.
Kimmel stated one of the committee’s goals this year was to expand the event and make it larger than it’s been before. Instead of only holding activities and entertainment in the morning, this year the celebration will begin at 9 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m.
In the meantime, there will be several activities for both adults and children, such as a children’s pioneer parade, a pioneer ice cream booth where children can make their own ice cream. Kimmel stated the Old Time Fiddlers will be performing this year.
There will be Car and Truck Show and Shine, a craft fair, 4-H horse activities, corn hole and and Escape Bus activity for those joining.
Just as they’ve done in years past, Kimmel said, they will begin the day with a free Breakfast at the Pavilion, sponsored by the the Ririe Stake. However, before the breakfast will be a Flag Ceremony performed by the Boy Scouts Heise Troop and the Veterans of Foreign Wars at City Hall.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be pizza, hotdogs, cotton candy and popcorn sold by Lovebird Green Grocer and floats, water and ice cream at the Senior Center.
Kimmel also announced there will be a community raffle, which was an idea the committee had to help bolster commerce in the local community. Raffle tickets will be given to patrons of local Ririe Businesses. Raffle tickets can also be acquired by donating at least five cans of food to the Ririe Senior Center.
The raffle grand prize, Kimmel said, will be $300 in gift cards which can be used at any Ririe business.
Local shops, as well as Heise and Idaho Falls businesses also donated smaller prizes for the runners-up in the raffle drawing.
Central Fire District will also be hosting activities at the celebration, Kimmel stated, giving tours of their fire trucks to children, while Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will have a booth and will provide activities for children.
Adults will also have events to look forward to this year, as there will be adult tricycle races and a pie bake-off.
Ririe Days has been celebrated in the small community for at least ten years, Kimmel said. The committee, made up of business owners, community members and the Ririe Stake have strived to bring back the “all day” feeling to this year’s celebration.
