After several years of holding annual Ririe Days Celebration, this July 29 will be the first year the celebration will go by it’s new name, the Ririe Pioneer Celebration.

According to Howard Kimmel, celebration committee chairperson and Ririe City Councilman, Ririe Days has been celebrated for many years, however has been a bit of a misnomer as the event is only a one-day celebration.


