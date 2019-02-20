The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees held a public input meeting Feb. 11 to discuss details of the upcoming supplemental levy election that will occur March 12 and address any public questions and concerns.
The proposed levy is for $290,000.
Superintendent Chad Williams said there are multiple reasons why the district needs the levy including to maintain and continue all current programs the district has ($220,000), to adopt a competitive classified employee salary schedule ($30,000) and to build the district’s fund balance in order to qualify for low interest rates for future bond ($40,000). Williams indicated that operational funds provided by the state are insufficient.
The current $220,000 levy is set to expire June 30. Currently a homeowner pays $128 per $100,000 of assessed value per year. If the levy passes by a simple majority, a homeowner will pay $159 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Williams said operational funds and the supplemental levy pays for employee health insurance, workers compensation, liability insurance, finger printing/background checks, utilities such as water and sewer, classified salaries, extracurricular activities, field trips and supplies.
He said it does not cover teacher salaries, PERSI, FICA, eligible bus miles or administration salaries.
Williams pointed out that even if the $290,000 levy is approved, Ririe still has one of the smallest levy amounts amongst 2A school districts. For example, Orofino has a $2.6 million supplemental levy, Potlach has a $1.8 million supplemental levy and Aberdeen has a $675,000 supplemental levy. West Side and Firth would be the only two 2A school districts with a smaller levy amount if Ririe’s proposed levy passes.
Although more than 20 patrons attended the meeting, only one person spoke in favor of the levy and no one spoke in opposition or neutral of.
“I know that they (board of trustees) would not request a supplemental levy, unless it was absolutely necessary,” Ririe High School teacher Karlee Cysewski said. “I feel that this supplemental levy is 100 percent justified.”
The district’s last two supplemental levies (2015 and 2017) both passed with roughly 70 percent approval.
District voters residing in Jefferson County can submit their ballots at the Ririe Senior Citizens Center, while Bonneville County voters can submit theirs at Ririe High School.
The verbiage on the ballot will be as follows:
“Shall the Board of Trustees of Ririe Joint School District No. 252, Jefferson and Bonneville Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law under Section 33-802 (3), Idaho Code, in the amount of two hundred ninety thousand dollars, $290,000 each year for two years for the purpose of funding a portion of the lawful expenses of maintain and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021?”