The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees continued their discussions regarding bus drop-off locations March 11 with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Aaron Williams.
Board Chairman Jason Ferguson said the main purpose of the discussion is to come to a solution that will appease the Ririe City Council. He said he believes a solution can be determined regarding bus drop-off locations, but is concerned about the parent drop-off.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, Ferguson would like to see parent drop-off take place on 1st West.
“Ferguson commented that this issue has taken a lot of time with the City Council and now believes it is in the hands of the district to come up with a solution,” draft minutes state.
Superintendent Chad Williams indicated that he presented three drop-off options at the previous Ririe City Council meeting, one of which he said he would like to start trying shortly after the district’s Spring Break.
Chad said if this option improves safety they will continue with it, if it doesn’t, they’ll try one of the other options.
Chad told The Star March 27 that after meeting with his administrative team, they will continue having parents drop students off at the main entrance and then have busses drop students off near the school’s flag pole.
“We felt like what we’re doing right now is the safest,” he said.
Before making a decision, Ferguson requested that the board table the matter to do further homework and then add it to the April meeting.
In other action, the board approved the purchase of a new school bus.
Business Manager Blake Jenson explained that in order to take full advantage of the reimbursement from the state, the bus needed to be purchased by June 30.
During discussions, Trustee Brigham Cook questioned why the district doesn’t purchase used busses. Hank Povey with Bryson Bus Sales said if the district purchases used busses, they wouldn’t be able to take advantage of the state reimbursement or the depreciation over 12 years.
Cook also suggested they speak with someone who sells both diesel and gas engine busses.
Likewise, Ferguson commented that he would like automatic chains added to their list of options. He said he’s going to trust District Mechanic Luke Luthy, but would like the chains added.
With that, the board unanimously approved the purchase of the new bus with a not to exceed amount of $108,887.