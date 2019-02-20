The Ririe Joint School No. 252’s transportation facility has failed its annual inspection. Business Manager Blake Jensen informed the Board of Trustees Feb. 11 that the remaining district buildings had passed, but need a few upgrades.
“The transportation facility, as you guys (trustees) know, is not really in great condition,” he said.
Jensen said the transportation facility had multiple problems, one of which was the building beginning to separate from the foundation. Other issues included a beam that has continued to slant over the years, the roof’s previous leaks that have caused structural damage and the basement fills with sub-water in the summer.
Jensen said he has already had an engineer come and look at the building, however the report wasn’t ready before the meeting.
He noted that the engineer did summarize what needs to take place. For now the engineer would like to see straps put on the foundation and the structure to hold the two together, knowing that the district is looking to bond in the next couple years with the idea of building a new facility.
“Hopefully that would get us by,” he said. “He did not see any immediate threats other than the beam.”
A complete report will be presented at the next board meeting.
Likewise, Jensen said nothing was out of the ordinary for the district’s school buildings, other than a majority of them needing electrical upgrades. He said the state wants all electrical wires to come from the ceiling down, but the buildings were built with the electrical in the ceiling.
“So we’ll slowly start to get those moved down,” he said. “Other than that it went pretty well.”
Lastly, the playground was up to code.