For multiple years, Ririe has had a comprehensive plan narrative, but no map to go with it.
Now, the city has both the plan and the map, and a better understanding of the uses of a comprehensive plan, said Rigby Planning and Zoning Director Sharon Parry, who has been helping with the map.
“They haven’t had a map and it’s kind of hard to say when an applicant comes forward where the agreed-upon conceptual areas are,” she said.
Parry, who lives in Ririe, said comprehensive plans allow the city council, planning and zoning and the community to decide what will go where and what the city will look like. The comprehensive plan could indicate that in a certain area, the preferred use of the land would be residential, that the preferred use would be for car dealerships, that it would be for schools, etc.
“It’s conceptual, it’s philosophies, it’s goals and aspirations,” Parry said about the comprehensive plan.
She said the creation of the map started in earnest in January. However, the background work began in July of 2018. She said at that point, Ririe mayor Larry Lovell was not sure what a comprehensive plan map was.
“It was 90 percent education and 10 percent actual plan work,” she said about the creation of the plan map.
Parry said she feels the council now understands the importance of the plan.
“It gives you the tool to say ‘No, that that’s not what we agreed upon with the community on our comp plan map,’” she said.
During the Ririe City Council’s June 11 meeting, Council Member Eric Bennion asked about which comprehensive plan would be applied in the area of impact, since the county has its own plan.
“We’ll also negotiate with the county how our area of impact works,” Bennion said. “And considering the fact that they may or may not have a comprehensive plan, we do. ... whose area of impact prevails in that kind of situation?”
Parry said it depends on what the county and the city agree upon. In the county’s agreement with Rigby, the county comprehensive plan will apply, she said. However, she said it would be better if Ririe’s plan were to apply in the area of impact.
“In the county planning and zoning commission, if something comes forward in the Ririe area of impact, the commissioners would then turn to the Ririe tab and follow the Ririe comprehensive plan,” Parry said. “That would be ideal.”
Bennion said since members of the community helped put together the Ririe comprehensive plan, he thinks it should be followed.
“We had their comments, we had their input,” he said. “So we’re trying to stay true to what they want as a community. And what’s going to work for our community, and at the end of the day, that’s got to be respected at some level, even from a higher level.”
A few months ago, Ririe requested reconsideration of a case regarding the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners granting a conditional use permit to Tina Gilgen. The case came up during the council’s meeting while discussing the comprehensive plan map.
In the case, the Ririe City Council initially denied Gilgen the permit for her singlewide trailer, but in a Dec. 3 hearing the commissioners unanimously approved Gilgen’s appeal. According to the Jefferson Star, the city’s attorney Robin Dunn said the trailer was in violation of multiple city ordinances.
Parry said she doesn’t agree with some decisions county officials have made recently.
“You folks to me are heroes, for doing what you’re doing. To say ... ‘We are here,’” she said. “Someone’s got to push back.”
Lovell said he thinks the city is pushing back, but said on a broader level the county also needs to recognize it needs to work with the cities and vice versa.
“We work together,” he said. “It’s not, it can’t all come from one direction. If that’s the case, like you say, what’s the use of an area of impact? What’s the use of any of it if that’s the way you want to treat it?”