Ririe girls basketball win seventh consecutive district title

Ririe High School’s girls varsity basketball won their seventh consecutive District Title at their game against North Fremont High School on Feb. 7, held at Thunder Ridge High School.
While Ririe has won 9 of the last eleven 2A district championships, the last seven of those have been consecutive, a growing legacy started by Coach Damien Smith in 2016.
“He was there for the first three district titles,” said current Coach Jake Landon. “I’ve been here for the last four.”
Each of the teams Landon has coached, he said, have been senior-heavy teams, including this year’s team which started five seniors. This, he said, made a unique situation where each season’s team had new girls coming up from Junior Varsity to play.
“It’s been different each year, you know, with different girls,” Landon said. “It’s cool to see the different combination of girls and what their strengths are.”
A few years ago Landon had a team whose strength was their speed. That year, the girls ran and shot baskets and did very well, he said. This year, his team’s strengths are more traditional: weaving in and out between players and passing and scoring.
“I really like, with these girls, how they have been very consistent,” Landon said. “The way they prepare and go to work, it’s all really about their consistency.”
Landon stated he believes the Ririe community is the key for such long-term success with the girl’s basketball team. He said that Coach Smith, the community and the school have done a great job of creating a supporting and winning culture for the girls. It starts, he said, with little girls who want to play and giving them the time and practice they need before joining the high school teams.
The influence of this culture and its impact on Ririe’s winning mindset was echoed by Athletic Director Matt Harris in a phone interview. He stated the girl’s continued victory is a continuation of the culture Ririe has cultivated through parent and student dedication.
“They don’t just want to win,” Harris said about the girls varsity team. “They expect to win and they put in the work to do it.”
Other contributing factors are the influences of the talented coaches, according to Harris. What began and was established by Coach Smith was worked on when Landon entered the scene and put his own spin on the program.
Harris believes what Landon has done successfully was to have the athletes “buy in” to the program by treating them all fairly and holding each one accountable.
“He’s invested [in the students] not only on the court, but off the court as well,” Harris said.
He stated Landon has expressed genuine concern for his athletes with off-the-court issues and offers to help in any way he can, even if it’s just listening.
“Nowadays, you really want as many positive influences on kids as possible,” Harris continued. “And he is.”
Every year, Landon said, the overall goal is to win districts, from there the team focuses on the state title which they’ve won once before. Preparation begins in May with summer basketball where they begin building on the skills they need to do well in the upcoming season.
“We started slow this season,” Landon said, “but they kept working and we eventually ended up where we wanted to be, with another district championship.”
Ririe beat North Fremont 44-36 at the district game, where Landon said the girls used the second quarter to establish a lead which was never lost afterward.
The state tournament will begin on Feb. 16 at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise. At this time, Landon does not yet know which schools they will be playing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.