Ririe girls basketball win seventh consecutive district title

Ririe Girls Varsity beat North Fremont 44-36 at their Feb. 7 District Championship game at Thunder Ridge High School. This marked Ririe’s seventh consecutive District Championship win.

 Photo Courtesy of Matt Harris

Ririe High School’s girls varsity basketball won their seventh consecutive District Title at their game against North Fremont High School on Feb. 7, held at Thunder Ridge High School.

While Ririe has won 9 of the last eleven 2A district championships, the last seven of those have been consecutive, a growing legacy started by Coach Damien Smith in 2016.


