Ririe High celebrates big win for 2A wrestlers

The stands began to fill as students at Ririe High left their classes for a midday pep rally. Cheerleaders in pink shirts gathered at center court to lead the students in chants and school pride.
Off to the left side of the court, a group of 24 boys and team managers huddled together, talking and laughing. Nearly the whole team wore matching hoodies, the back labeling the wearer a six time state champion.
The Ririe wrestling team attended the Idaho State Championships Feb. 27 and 28 with five years of 2A championship titles behind them, and a lot of competition ahead of them.
Chris Harris has been the wrestling coach at Ririe for about 22 years and says that turning over practices to the wrestlers and their love of being a team made all the difference when it came to coming out on top.
“These are some of the best kids, not because they’re wrestlers and we’re around them, but because they actually care about each other,” Harris said. “They’re the closest team that I’ve been around. They do things for other people... that’s the thing that really sets these young men apart; is how they care for each other.”
The only other team in Idaho history to achieve six state champions in a row is Teton from 1968 to 1973.
Tyson Thacker, a senior, joined the wrestling team as a freshman. He took second in the 152 weight class.
“We worked our can off everyday,” he said. “There’s not much to it besides putting the right things first and doing the best we can.”
Thacker started wrestling when he was little but was drawn to the closeness of the Ririe wrestling team. He says it’s cool how they’re all united even though it’s an individual sport.
“Everybody has their own little individual battle to make the title happen,” Thacker said. “For some kids, it’s passing a class. For some kids, it’s losing weight and for some kids, it’s actually the wrestling part. It takes every one of us to piece it together and help each other on the little battles so that we can get it done.”
Ririe placed first in Class 2A with a score of 245, beating out the second place contender, New Plymouth, by 46 points.
In the 106 weight class, Connor Parkinson took the championship, Stetson Machen placed third for 120, Tye Sherwood placed fifth in 138, Tanner Smith took third for 145 and Gabe Sommers took the championship for 195.
Dennis Barnett is a freshman on the team and said going to the championships was an amazing experience, made possible through his coach and teammates.
“I thought I did pretty good,” Barnett said. “I pinned a kid and lost twice then got out but I felt like I did pretty good overall this season. It’s only freshman year so I’ve got a lot to do. Wrestling’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”
As a guy who previously thought wrestling “didn’t do anything for you,” Barnett encourages anyone thinking about joining to get involved, saying the teammates and friends you make will be the best thing you’ll ever have, along with learning discipline and how to grow up.
“They did exactly what we set out to do, that’s the part that’s pretty awesome,” Harris said. “They wrestled really hard, put everything into it, and we talk about doing our job all year long. We don’t need miracles or anything like that, just if everyone does their job, and that’s what they did.”
As Harris introduced each team member to the school, fellow classmates cheered and applauded as the wrestlers gathered around a table displaying their trophies at center court.
A new banner sat on the table as well, waiting to be hung in the gym with their other state titles.