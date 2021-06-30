Superintendent Jeff Gee was approved to purchase a new greenhouse for Ririe High School during their meeting June 16. The greenhouse is for the Ag department students, but is also available to other students so long as teachers notify the Ag department.
According to Superintendent Gee, over the past couple of months the board had discussed building a greenhouse off to the side of the Ag building. The quote for the 30 by 60 foot greenhouse came back around $55,000, which was a little more than Superintendent Gee had anticipated to spend. So he looked into a 24 by 48 foot greenhouse, which was estimated around $43,315.
“We talked about using some of our Wind Energy funds in order to make this happen,” Superintendent Gee said. “Right now, we have about $167,211.28 in that fund.”
Superintendent Gee stated the reason he was concerned about spending $55,000 on the greenhouse was because he is still waiting to hear back from the track doctor who came out to the high school to review the cost of updating Ririe High School’s track.
According to Superintendent Gee, the other projects that would be associated with the greenhouse would be once it’s built the stem wall would need to be filled with gravel, which wouldn’t be a huge expense. The school would also have to get a building permit from Bonneville County.
Superintendent Gee stated the electrical and water would be supplied through the Ag building the greenhouse is being built next to. The greenhouse will jut out a little bit behind the Ag building, which Superintendent Gee did not originally anticipate, so that the Ag building’s roll up door is still accessible to those who use it.
According to the document Superintendent Gee provided during the meeting, the complete bid includes a thick evaporative cooling system with a motorized outside lifting vent, exhaust fans, horizontal air flow fans, unit heater, stage thermostats, and a tall swing door with and ADA threshold, door closer, panic bar, and insulated Lite. The kit comes with everything to run a greenhouse.
The board unanimously approved the 24 by 48 foot greenhouse with the exception that the building expenses cannot exceed $65,000.