Ririe High School to have open campus

Ririe School Dist. #252 approved to have open campus one day a week during their school board meeting held July 21.
According to Superintendent Jeff Gee, it’s not cut and dry, but he provided the numbers for how many lunches the school needed to serve. Ultimately, the school needs to serve around 74,600 meals to break even with their costs for the lunch program.
Gee stated the numbers aren’t exact because breakfast is cheaper than lunch, but it is a combination of both meals.
Gee mentioned during the 2020-2021 school year, the school served 96,779 meals, which is an average of 624 meals a day. According to Gee, they covered their costs that year.
“In looking at what we want to do next year, I’m pro-open campus, but I’m also pro-money,” said Gee. “Every meal we serve this next year is going to be fully reimbursed by the federal government. We are going to get paid for the meals we serve.”
Gee proposed they do a hybrid open campus system. The school could do open campus on a Thursday and Friday, or the school could keep it to a single day, and continue to do their best to get kids to eat their lunches at the school where they know they will get reimbursed for those.
Gee mentioned the school did have open campus the last few months of the past school year and didn’t seem to have many issues.
Board member Nathan Johnson expressed his personal opinion was to not do it at all, but he wasn’t necessarily opposed to it either.
“Personally, open every day would be less work, but also less money,” said Gee. “That is really what is making me rethink. School lunch is free next year. Every student can eat breakfast and lunch every day and it’s free; the federal government will reimburse us.”
According to Board Chair Kristi Hamilton, she had no problem with one day a week. She stated she could already see a problem that if they don’t have school on Friday, the students will still want open campus on Thursday. Hamilton stated they could be flexible and just say one day a week. She stated it’s putting some trust in the students.
Board member Brigham Cook stated he thought it would be easier to manage lunch if it was the same every day, that the levels would be more even and easier to follow the data for review.
“I think they would have just as many lunches served because you are going to serve 100 lunches a week, whether you serve 40 on Friday or you serve 90 every day,” said Cook. “I think it would be a lot easier to plan if it wasn’t just one day a week but every day was treated the same. I just look at it and say if you are serving 100 on Monday through Thursday, and Friday shows up and you’re only serving 60, you’ve got employees with not much to do. I think it is harder to accommodate.”
According to Gee, kids who are going to eat school lunch are going to eat school lunch. They are probably talking more about sophomores, juniors and seniors; those who have licenses and can leave. There is also a population that chooses to bring their lunches to school.
Gee also mentioned that since he’s been working for the district they have covered the cost for the free breakfast at the elementary school, which is around $20,000 a school year. The elementary served more meals this past school year in order to break even, so they brought in some extra money. If they can do this again, they can have some extra money so that they’re not just dipping into their fund balance to have free breakfast for the elementary.
Board member Cody Kemp stated the school district should do one day a week and then measure it to see how many students leave.
The board ultimately decided to approve one day a week and then revisit the decision in October or November.