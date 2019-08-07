Ririe hires new athletic director

A former sports information director at IdahoSports.com has taken the helm as Ririe Junior-Senior High School’s new athletic director.
Matt Harris, of Idaho Falls, officially became the athletic director in Ririe July 11. He said while he comes from a job where he was constantly around sports, he looks forward to being “more heavily involved in athletics.”
“Athletics is something I really love,” he said “I love high school athletics.”
Harris said he played football, volleyball and basketball in high school, and went on to become the head coach for a junior varsity basketball team. After leaving his home province of Alberta, Canada, Harris made his way to Idaho to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho, where he said he became the commissioner of competitive sports for the university. Harris began working at IdahoSports.com in 2011, which he said was more a job about gathering information about sports. Now, he said he will be the one giving that information.
“It’s still the same thing in the sports world,” he said. “Just coming at it from different angles.”
Harris said as athletic director, his focus will be on solving and preventing problems through good communication and enhancing the student experience. He said he plans to continue “the upward trajectory” started by former director Damien Smith — who resigned from three positions at Ririe Junior-Senior High School after accepting a position as superintendent for Uinta County School District in Lyman, Wyo.
“I think that we want to make sure that the kids are having an excellent experience,” Harris said. “That’s what this is all about in the first place.”
Harris said he will “do the very best job that I can for not only the kids,” but also for the coaches.
“I’m ready to work and I’m ready to help out the athletic program at Ririe High school,” he said.
Rebecca Andreasen, the Ririe school board chair, said Harris is not the only one looking forward to him taking the position.
“I know him to be a very genuine person,” Andreasen said. “And I know as I visit with different students, they’re excited.”