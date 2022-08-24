Prior to their regular Board of Trustees meeting, Ririe Joint School District #252 held an informational regarding the $1.5 million bond which will be up for election on August 30.
The five-year $1.5 million bond will be for the purchase of school busses and for various maintenance projects throughout the district, Superintendent Jeff Gee stated at the meeting.
The impact each taxpayer would feel from this bond, per $100,000 market value, would be just under $5 a month. He stated this rate is low due to a couple of factors at play.
Gee stated Ririe’s previous bond was paid off on June 30, which decreased their Levy rate, a rate which was already low compared to surrounding districts. He also stated Levy Equalization, a state program that aids with bond payments, will help with approximately $331,470.
The projects included in this bond range from hot water boilers and furnace replacements to structural and infrastructural repairs. Gee presented a few of the necessary projects in detail, such as an upgrade to the HVAC system in Ririe Elementary School.
“Our teachers have a very hard time controlling the temperature in the classroom,” Gee said. “We’ll have temperatures ranging anywhere from 65 degrees to 85 degrees. Any one of those extremes make it very difficult for students to learn.”
Two furnaces and two boilers are also very near the end of their useful lives, he stated, meaning they will need to be replaced soon in order to create and maintain comfortable learning environments for the students and the teachers.
Gee also informed the attendees of the importance of purchasing two busses within the next five years. He stated the district would like to purchase busses because of the bond equalization payments.
“If you don’t know,” Gee said, “the state does pay us 85 percent of the purchase price back for every bus we buy, but they do that over a twelve year period.”
This, he stated, would lower the cost of the busses for the district.
Gee’s presentation included descriptions of the necessary repairs to the elementary school parking lot and the sidewalks. He said the city came through a few years ago and put in a nice road and sidewalks in front of the school, but it ultimately left the parking lot between six to 12 inches below the grade of the sidewalk.
The asphalt in the parking lot is also breaking down, he stated, emphasizing that it is time to replace it. They would like to regrade the lot, make it even with the sidewalk, replace the asphalt and possibly add lighting.
“We feel like these upgrades would definitely improve the safety and the security for patron students and staff,” he said.
The $1.5 million bond proposed in the spring, for the construction of a new bus barn, did not pass in the May 17 election. However, Gee stated this new bond will include needed repairs to the existing bus barn.
“We’re planning to be in this building for the foreseeable future, and we need to make sure that we take the necessary steps to repair the foundation,” he said.
He stated there are areas with significant cracks, which an engineer has advised they remedy with foundation straps. This is a project he said they wish to complete as soon as they can to ensure a safe working environment for the district’s transportation department.
According to Gee’s presentation, the elementary school will be needing door and lock replacements soon, as well as repairs to the roof which is very old and may crack.
Another high priority, Gee said, is repairing the track. He stated tracks have a lifespan of about twenty years; Ririe’s track is well over twenty years and is beginning to crumble.
“We’re to the point where we need to remove the rubber surface and put down a new rubber surface so that we can make this a usable track,” he said. “We don’t host track meets, and this is not the safest condition for kids to be practicing on.”
Gee then spoke on the estimated cost projections for these projects, some which are rough estimates, others actual bids the district has received. To upgrade the elementary HVAC system, he said, would cost roughly $650,000. The purchase of a bus is estimated to be about $115,000. The track repair, he said, was bid at $158,583. The parking lot bid for the elementary school came in at $165,000.
All of the bids and estimated costs for bond projects can be found on the Ririe School District website under the ‘August 2022 Bond Information’ tab. The bond information presentation Gee gave can be found on their YouTube channel.