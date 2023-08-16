The Ririe Pioneer Celebration was held on July 29 and included various activities, competitions and prizes, according to Ririe City Council member Howard Kimmel.

The day, he said, began with a flag ceremony at City Hall courtesy of the Boy Scout Heise Troop and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Lyle Jensen shared a poem called “The Flag, Another Veteran” with those in attendance. Following the ceremony, a free breakfast was provided courtesy of the Ririe Idaho Stake.


