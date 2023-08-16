The Ririe Pioneer Celebration was held on July 29 and included various activities, competitions and prizes, according to Ririe City Council member Howard Kimmel.
The day, he said, began with a flag ceremony at City Hall courtesy of the Boy Scout Heise Troop and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Lyle Jensen shared a poem called “The Flag, Another Veteran” with those in attendance. Following the ceremony, a free breakfast was provided courtesy of the Ririe Idaho Stake.
Children participated in a pioneer parade and a 4-H Horse Group shared their work with the community. According to Kimmel, children also had the opportunity to make their own pioneer ice cream, go for buggy rides and tour Central Fire District’s fire truck.
Local business provided food and refreshments throughout the day, he said, such as Lovebird Green Grocers, Encantos and the Ririe Community and Senior Citizen’s Center.
Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and the Idaho Falls Family Search Center sponsored displays at the Ririe Veterans Memorial Hall while The Friends of the Library and Ririe Community and Senior Citizens Center held a craft show.
Kimmel stated over 70 vehicles lined Main Street as a part of the day’s Car and Truck Show.
Community Groups held demonstrations, such as the Boy Scout group who showed displays of primitive skills learned in club. An Escape Bus activity was available for more adventurous activity-goers. Other activities included a cornhole competition, an adult tricycle race, a pie bake-off and a bounce house for children.
Local businesses, Kimmel stated, donated to prizes for the raffle drawings which took place near the end of the day where a total of 16 prizes were awarded. A bicycle donated by the Senior Citizen’s Center was awarded to Blair Moncur. The day’s grand prize, $305 to local Ririe Businesses, was awarded to Doug Ball.
There were several great contributions from local businesses, Kimmel stated, such as zip lining passes from Heise Hot Springs, coolers full of donated items and many more generous donations.
