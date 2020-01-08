A speedy 911 call and quick response time might have saved a Ririe home from burning down the morning of Dec. 28.
According to Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson, At 7:43 a.m., Ririe and Rigby firefighters responded to a report of smoke at 248 N. 4700 E, the home of an elderly couple.
The smell of smoke initially alerted the homeowner to the fire when she awoke, Anderson said. He said she attempted to locate the source of the smoke in the kitchen and laundry room, and called 911 after the smoke alarm sounded.
“We had a fairly quick response, as far as she noticed it right away and called 911 right away, so the fire didn’t have a chance to get huge,” Anderson said. “We were able to put it down before it caused a lot of damage.”
A faulty furnace was reported as the cause of the fire. Anderson said when firefighters arrived, they discovered burning and charring behind the furnace. The ceiling and the wall between the bedroom and furnace were also burning. Firefighters snuffed the fire out quickly. Anderson said the homeowner’s response likely saved the home from total loss.
“Smoke alarms are extremely valuable in catching a fire, as well as trust your instincts,” He said. “If you smell smoke, you probably ought to call 911 and get the fire department rolling.”
Damage is estimated at $15,000. No one was injured in the incident.