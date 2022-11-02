The City of Ririe has increased their fees for sewer and water at at their September 13 City Council Meeting.
According to Council Chairman Eric Bennion, the fee increase is based on the standard 3% over the previous year's fees, as limited by Idaho State regulations.
"It's a necessary raise," he said, "with the increase costs."
The three percent increase, according to Bennion, is an optional increase and does not necessarily need to happen every year. He stated there have been years during his time on the council where the city has elected not to increase the rates. However, he said, they have continued to raise the fee in the last couple of years.
Bennion said the state regulations recently changed, limiting the amount a city could increase fees. He stated three percent is now the maximum amount a city can increase their fees, after they were previously able to exceed three percent by following various legal avenues.
According to the city's resolution outlining the fee rates for water, the charge for water will be $27.52, with an additional 74 cents per 1,000 gallons used. Utility users delinquent for 60 days will have water shut off and will incur a shut-off and a turn-on fee of $20. The resolutions states the fee will be added to their regular bill, which will need to be paid in full before services can resume.
Users requesting vacation of their home for more than a month will pay half of the base fee for water. The resolution also states a finance fee of one and a half percent will be added to accounts 30 days past due, and an additional five-dollar late fee for all accounts not paid in full by the 18 of each month.
The city will charge $10 for preparing and installing a water shut-off notice.
These rates are in effect as of Oct. 1, 2022.
According to the city's resolution regarding sewage fee rates, the monthly charge for sewer services will be $25.46 a month, per Equivalent Domestic User (EDU), with an additional amount based on average monthly water usage during winter months.
These additional amounts will be $7.30 per month for 0 to 3,000 gallons used. every additional 3,000 gallons will be billed at $1.22 each.
These rates are also now effective, as of Oct. 1, 2022.
Bennion also stated the sewer and water rates for the Ririe Joint School District #252 were also raised, as they are on a different rate. Since the Junior and Senior High School is located outside of the city limits.
This is what the city refers to as out-of-town or out-of-city rates. This rate applies to the school and to three or four other entities who reside outside of the city and are using the city utilities.
