At their April 12 meeting, the Ririe City Council discussed a few of the various projects they had hoped to use their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for, as the reporting deadlines for the money were approaching.
According to Ririe City Mayor Larry Lovell, he had spent some time reading and researching to see what the city can do with the money. He stated he’d been watching Jefferson County and what they were planning to do with their ARPA funds, and stated they had yet to approve any allocations at the time.
Ririe declared their ARPA money as revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lovell stated at the meeting, which meant the city would have more freedom in choosing which projects to spend the money on.
There are five areas, Lovell told the council, that they had previously discussed using the funds for. Those areas were maintenance and equipment, street lighting, security cameras and lighting for the park and finishing the Lion’s Hall.
“This is one time money,” Lovell explained. “There are rules about what you can’t use it for, like, you can’t put it into pension funds.”
He stated they needed to determine their priorities as a city and begin budgeting items for the ARPA money.
The council previously approved budgeting $15,000 of ARPA funds for installing new street lights in town. According to Council Chairman Eric Bennion in the May 11 edition of The Jefferson Star, replacing the streetlights is a project the city has hoped to complete for a while.
According to Bennion, Rocky Mountain Power approached the city council and proposed converting the existing lights to LED lights, which would save costs for the city, and keep the lighting up-to-date.
As a result, the city budgeted $15,000 of their ARPA money for the project. Since then, according to Lovell, he has been unable to get in touch with Rocky Mountain Power’s representative for any updates for the project.
Lovell stated at the April 12 meeting that he hoped the city could get on the streetlight project, but he would still need to get in contact with Rocky Mountain to determine the actual scope of the project before they can move forward.
Replacing maintenance equipment was another item the council discussed as a possible ARPA project. Lovell specified that the city’s mower would need replacing, a mower the council believes may be ten to 12 years old.
According to the mayor’s research, a new commercial mower can cost approximately $10,000 and would last another ten or more years.
The council determined it would be best to investigate the current prices and availability of mowers and tractors and possibly request bids before deciding if replacing this equipment would be a wise use of the ARPA money.
The council also decided to begin looking further into acquiring and installing a security camera system for the park by finding a company and getting the camera’s ordered and handled.
“We have to get specific,” Lovell said to the council, also stating he was unsure if they’d have to start reporting specific projects and amounts in their future ARPA reports.
According to City Clerk Wendy Mullins at the City Council Meeting, Ririe received $75,000 in ARPA money and expect an additional $75,000 to come in July.
“It’s budgeted in to receive,” Mullins said. “It’s budgeted in to spend, but it’s not budgeted for anything specific.”