Ririe Junior High School was recently a recipient of a $3,000 grant from the Century Link Middle School Philanthropy Program.
After learning that their application was accepted Dec. 12, student’s from Tammie Smith’s journalism and current events classes will now be learning about local needs in Jefferson County and will decide which non-profits should receive the grant (s). They will decide on the criteria, the non-profits and the grant amounts.
Smith said they decided to proceed with the program to further educate her students on the importance of serving others.
“I decided that this would be a good opportunity for my students to learn about nonprofits in our area and understand what is required of volunteers, donations, etc. to keep the doors open,” she said. “It has given the students a chance to touch basis with people who spend so much of their time in a volunteer capacity to help others, and I hope that they recognize the importance of serving others.”
Each student (individually or as a small group) must research nonprofit organizations (non-religious) that serves a need in their community and then prepare a written summary of the non-profit, the needs it addresses, the history of the non-profit and the number of people it assists annually.
After their written summary, the students must present an oral argument to act as an advocate for their selected non-profit. The class then needs to determine how to allocate the $3,000 between up to three organizations. They can either grant all $3,000 to one organization, or divvy it up amongst multiple non-profits. The only caveat is that the $500 is the minimum contribution that can be made to a single non-profit.
Smith said like any other class assignment her students weren’t excited at first, but have overtime become more eager.
“As they started to research what we have in our area, they became more excited and jumped on the band wagon,” she said. “The students have been required to contact the non-profits, preferably by phone, to discuss their organization and their needs that need met. Once they started getting in contact with people, it made a huge difference in their perception of the project.”
Once the allocations are determined by the students and approved by Century Link as meeting the requirements of the program, the selected non-profits will be invited by the students to a presentation at the school along with a representative of Century Link, so the students can present their donation and discuss the decision-making process, as well as what they learned from the experience.
The project is required to be completed and presented before the end of the 2018-19 school year. Smith said the recipients will be announced in April.
Smith added they the students are currently considering the Snake River Animal Shelter, Heroes on Wheels, Ririe Senior Center, Camp Magical Moments and Habitat for Humanity.
“The hardest part will be determining who to divide the grant among and what portion of the funds,” she said.
The Century Link Middle School Philanthropy Program was established in 2012 to increase awareness among Idaho middle and junior high school students about the various needs in their communities, create a lifelong interest in volunteerism and community involvement, develop skills to allocate limited resources and increase civic engagement.
Since 2012 more than 200 grants totaling more than $200,000 have been given throughout Idaho. The Ririe Senior Citizens Center and Ririe Public Library were previous recipients.