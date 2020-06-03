Ririe Junior/Senior High moves to semester schedule

Ririe School Dist. #252 voted to move the Junior and Senior High School to a semester schedule from the current trimester schedule.
“Ririe did two semesters for a while but switched to match other school districts for dual enrollment courses,” Ririe Superintendent Jeff Gee said. “Now that most of the classes are done directly through the colleges, the two semester schedule will work better for students.”
According to Gee, the elementary school won’t be impacted.
Classes will transition from holding five 77 minute classes a day for three semesters, to seven 55 minute classes a day for two semesters.
The school board also backed a proposal made by Ririe High School Principal Randy Martineau that will require seniors to have a full schedule.
”It started with the principal wanting to make sure students are prepared for the workforce or to enter college,” Gee said. “The board agreed that we need to get them better prepared for life.”
While work release or college credit courses will still be available for students, an early release or late start will no longer be an option.
”We don’t want to prepare kids to be great part-time employees,” Martineau said. “We have productive places to keep kids involved.”
Martineau said that while the school already has programs in place that students can utilize, this will allow for strengthened relationships with colleges and local businesses.
”I’ve had kids that stay home and watch Netflix until 10:00 a.m. and then come to school,” Martineau said. “I don’t think it’s good to run a part-time high school.”