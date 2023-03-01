Two Ririe High School students began Teaching Assistant positions at Ririe Elementary School in January as a part of the district’s newly instated apprenticeship program.
According to Annika Davey, Apprenticeship Program Director and College and Career Counselor, Ririe had discussed the possibility of starting this program for years. She reported she and Superintendent Jeff Gee had worked with the Idaho Department of Labor for about three months to have the two apprenticeship positions ready to go for January.
“We were lucky enough to have two teachers who agreed to be apprenticeship mentors.... and were able to hire two students to be the first in our apprenticeship program,” Davey told the board.
While working with the IDL, Davey stated the district was able to put together rules and standards for the positions as well as competencies which students had to complete to receive certification for their 1-hour a day apprenticeships.
Since initiating the program, Davey said the two participating students have already gained hands-on experience in their classrooms this past month when their mentoring teachers left for a three-day training.
In that time, the apprentices were able to teach and lead the classes with substitute teachers present as support. They have been able to pick lessons, present their lessons and teach and work with their students. Apprentices, Davey said, also have homework tasks of grading papers and coming up with projects for their classes.
As director of the program, Davey checks in with the apprentices and their mentors on a weekly basis to ensure the program is providing positive and enriching experiences.
In addition to hands-on experience and completing competencies, education apprentices must also complete the school and student safety lesson modules each teacher is required to complete. Altogether, by the end of the semester, apprentices should have 144 hours under their belts and have apprenticeship certifications which they can take out of state for other paid apprenticeships.
Apprentices in the Ririe School District, she said, were required to submit a standard Classified Employment (non-certified teaching) application, have their applications reviewed by a panel and be interviewed. When hired, they become district employees. This, Davey said, is a great opportunity for her students to experience the process of applying for career-type jobs.
This is Ririe’s flagship year with the program, and while they only have the two positions, Davey said she hopes to expand the opportunities in the years to come. She shared with the board her hopes to include the district’s Information Technology department to hire students as IT apprentices.
She is also hoping to further involve the Ririe Community by eventually placing apprentices into paid positions in actual Ririe businesses. Currently, she said, schools in Soda Springs and West Side have several apprentices working out in the community and in the school district.
All apprenticeships are paid positions, and allow students to earn class credit as well. Currently, students are spending one hour each day at their apprenticeships, though Davey hopes to soon expand that to two hours a day, according to Davey.
As soon as the positions at Roberts Elementary opened, Davey stated she was surprised to have applicants from the beginning. These applicants were reviewed and interviewed by a panel before hired for the positions.
“It’s good for the first time out of the gate,” Davey said.
This program, she said, is designed to help students gain experience in the fields they have planned for themselves. In fact, upon asking several of her students what apprenticeships they’d be interested in, Davey said the results were plentiful and diverse.
Students asked for opportunities to work in plumbing, daycare, dental hygiene and even tattoo artistry.
“There’s a whole gauntlet of career choices,” Davey said. “It’s good to see the kids get involved and share their interests.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.