During the Ririe School Dist. #252 school board meeting on Sept. 15, the board did not decide to move forward with taking any action on the elementary fence that sits along Kelly Wilson’s commercial building.
Wilson has been going before the school board since Feb. of this year, proposing various ideas in order to not only benefit her building, but protect children from being burnt on her heater that juts out of her building near the fence.
Superintendent Jeff Gee stated they have had this on the agenda for several months, and in visiting with Wilson, he feels as though the school board should make a decision and just move forward on.
“What I would recommend is that we put gates along the length of the building, which allows the neighbors to have access to their building and do repairs,” said Gee. “I have also talked with the owners about putting gutters up to help reduce the amount of water that flows onto the playground during the winter time.”
The board asked if they had a bid, and Gee said it was around $5,000, but it wasn’t an official bid.
Board member Rebecca Andreasen asked about the part of the fence where the heating vent is, and Gee stated he went over and turned the fire place on, and the outside shield read about 90 degrees, but behind the shield was 200 degrees.
Gee stated his idea was to put chicken-wire on the fence so a child couldn’t reach through. Gee stated he fence itself did not appear to get hot.
According to Gee, the gates would be along the property line where the existing fence already stands.
Board member Brigham Cook stated this would be a courtesy from the school. Cook mentioned he doesn’t believe the school should foot the bill. Andreasen stated this could potentially benefit the school as well when it comes to snow fall and getting out toys that were put over the fence.
Board member Cody Kemp state he also struggled with paying $5,000 for a teacher to retrieve a ball or remove a little bit of snow.
Gee mentioned the school’s attorney said it would be in their best interest to resolve this as soon as possible.
“I think it’s good that we are working with the city,” said Gee. “We want the businesses to come and be successful. I know that legally we don’t have an obligation, but I feel like this is the right step moving forward.”
Board member Nathan Johnson made a motion to move forward with putting a fence up.
Cook then asked if there was a way to lower the cost if they purchased the gates and put them in themselves, and Gee said that could be possible. Cook stated he feels as though the school is being frivolous with tax dollars. Cook reaffirmed that he was not comfortable with what has been presented.
Johnson then withdrew his motion.
The board made no final decision as to what they plan to do.
Wilson then went before the Ririe City Council on Sept. 14 to see if they would be able to assist her in finding a solution. However, the council made no action or final decision.
Wilson stated a week after she purchased her building, she met with the school board officials to notify them she couldn’t access the side of her building due to their fence obstructing her way.
Wilson stated each time she has gone before the board for help, her requests has been denied. She has been in constant contact with Gee, but he has told Wilson there are no promises, and he can only provide the school board with options.
According to Wilson, because the City of Ririe has not sent notice to the school board that there are violations, the school board hasn’t acted on anything. Wilson asked the city council to take a hard look at the permit that was issued to the school about their fence by a former council.
“It provides a nuisance every single day the fence is perpetuated,” said Wilson. “And the City of Ririe has not taken action. Is this city going to double down on allowing the fence, or enforce the property nuisance law?”
Wilson stated that over a month ago, she invited Mayor Larry Lovell to go and look at the damage that was done to her building. Wilson cited a 2013 Supreme Court of Idaho code that indicates an entire fence isn’t a nuisance, just the part of the fence that is offensive.
Wilson stated she had reached out to Ririe City Lawyer Robin Dunn, but he informed her that she would have to deal with the issue herself. Dunn had sent her an email stating the city would take no action at this time, but that she should obtain a police report that substantiated her claim; Wilson has since obtained a property police report from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s department, as well as a letter from Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson, stating the the fireplace next to the fence is a fire and burn hazard to children.
According to Wilson, Ririe is conducting matters that aren’t in accordance with their regular protocol. Wilson also stated the officer that showed up to Wilson’s building stated the manner in which this is being conducted is backwards. The officer stated the city will normally send out a letter to the violator and give them notice to fix the violation.
“I am shocked that the mayor and the councilmen did not know the laws, and I had to inform them of the laws around my case,” said Wilson. “I have also emailed and called Dunn four times, and have not received a response. The city is, in fact, transferring the cost of their own laws onto me.”
Wilson stated, according to Ririe law, this is a criminal misdemeanor.
Council member Howard Kimmel stated to Wilson that property owners are allowed to build their fences on the property lines; there are no setbacks.
Wilson stated, she is not asking the school to move the fence, but to have a gate so she is allowed access to the north side of her building as well as to the fireplace. Wilson also informed the council she has suggested to the school to use slats to prevent children from sticking their hands through the fence to touch the fireplace, however, according to Wilson, the school has not accepted that idea.
According to Wilson, the school has not offered any suggestions or has been willing to fix the problem. Wilson stated after the second letter she wrote to the school, Gee said they could talk options.
“In any event, all these options I’ve sent in, they said they will consider them, but there are no guarantees,” said Wilson.
Wilson asked if the council would write a letter, but there was no final decision made, as it was not an action item on the agenda.