With multiple snow storms the past couple weeks, plowing has been ongoing in Ririe. An issue that has since arisen with plowing has reportedly been vehicles and trailers parked alongside residences making it difficult for plowing to occur.
City Maintenance Manager Jason Freeman informed the Ririe City Council of the issue during the Dec. 11 meeting.
“Horizontal parking is pain for plowing snow,” he said. “At the beginning there was one or two, now there is a whole street.”
Mayor Larry Lovell said according to the city’s parking regulations, for safety and snow removal, vehicles cannot be parallel parked inside the city limits.
“It’s got to a point where a lot of people are doing that and it is a problem for his (Freeman) plow,” he said. “We’ve got to get a better handle on it so we don’t get in a liability issue.”
Lovell said he has already addressed the issue with a couple residents, all of which fixed the issue. Freeman said he believes most people don’t know they’re not allowed to do so, and if spoken to, a majority with resolve the problem.
Rather than issuing citations immediately, the council suggested that when Freeman sees a problem, to talk to the homeowner to get it resolved. If the issue persists, then citations may be distributed.
“For liability reasons and for the ease to get snow removed, we need to get that back in line,” Lovell said. “Ask them and see if they would cooperate. If not, we can issue citations.”
In other discussion, Freeman indicated that he would like to purchase a plow for the front of his pickup truck to get into areas that are difficult with the larger plow.
“Some of it is tedious with the big truck,” he said.
Freeman said the cost for the v-blade plow was roughly $7,900 that includes installation. Before approving the purchase however, the council said they would like to wait for the final payment from
“I’m for it, I just think we should wait to see where we are at budget-wise before we vote,” Councilman Eric Bennion said.
“I can see it being useful,” Lovell said.