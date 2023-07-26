Officials in Jefferson County are hoping to begin holding meetings with the various cities in the county to cooperate with in finding solutions for issues with city, county and state roadways and highways.
The discussion for initiating these meetings came after the board was approached on July 17 by Larry Lovell, the Mayor of Ririe, who addressed them to encourage their participation with Idaho Transportation Department’s Regional Planning Organization meetings for Jefferson County.
“I guess I’m here to encourage you to be involved in the RPO meetings,” Lovell said to the commissioners. “Maybe your involvement will help encourage some of the other cities to participate, as well.”
Lovell explained ITD has been hosting these RPO meetings for the county for what he believes to be the last ten or so months, as he believes they began in September. The point of the meetings, he said, has been to help the cities and the county out with infrastructure needs and any projects they are working toward.
According to County Commissioner Roger Clark, the board has met a few times in the recent past with ITD at the state level, and claimed he had not heard of the RPO meetings to attend them.
Likewise, County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated in his previous attendance of an ITD meeting, not a single project had been scheduled for Jefferson County for the next five years, despite the board’s insistence for help along Highway 48 in the way of traffic signals or improved road quality.
Lovell mentioned the purpose of the RPO meetings were in part to work closely with the county and cities to come up with solutions for some of their problem areas and help the counties and cities get their projects on ITD’s agenda and project lists.
Road and Bridge Administrator Rob Cromwell stated the meetings have provided time for those involved to come up with great solutions, however many of those have been shot down by ITD.
Cromwell said it would likely behoove the county to branch out and hold their own meetings with the cities and invite ITD. Hancock agreed with the idea, stating as it concerned the county, he believes they should be originating from the county.
Hancock mentioned the county is currently working on completing a traffic study which they will need to share with the cities. Meetings would allow Jefferson County and each of the cities to work together in coordinating the projects which will need to occur.
For example, according to Cromwell, the county will be working jointly with the city of Rigby in the Annis Highway project, as the Annis Highway begins in the city and extends out into the county.
Lovell stated Ririe is also working on updating their own transportation plan, so it would be interesting to see the other cities get involved in these conversations. Cromwell also stated these meeting would be a great opportunity to work together.
