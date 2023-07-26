Officials in Jefferson County are hoping to begin holding meetings with the various cities in the county to cooperate with in finding solutions for issues with city, county and state roadways and highways.

The discussion for initiating these meetings came after the board was approached on July 17 by Larry Lovell, the Mayor of Ririe, who addressed them to encourage their participation with Idaho Transportation Department’s Regional Planning Organization meetings for Jefferson County.


