Ririe Memorial Day service to highlight local female veterans

Memorial Day services at the Ririe Shelton Cemetery will highlight female veterans living in the area during this year's presentation by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1004.
Blair Moncur, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Ririe Shelton Cemetery stated that the event will begin with a parade spotlighting the women.
The veterans being recognized include: Bailey Marion, U.S. Army National Guard, Rank: Specialist, 3 Years Service (Currently Serving); Simone Stoumbaugh, U.S. Air Force and National Guard, Rank: Staff Sargent, 13 Years Service, Saudi Arabia, Desert Storm, Okinawa Japan; Roni Sopalski, U.S. Army National Guard, Rank: E-4 Specialist, 7 Years Service, South Korea; Kelly Wilson, U.S. Army, Rank: Staff Sargent, 10 Years Service, Iraq Hazard Zone; Babe Edwards, U.S. Air Force, Rank E-4 Senior Airman, 6 Years Service, Saudi Arabia Persian Gulf; and Catherine Howze-Hansink, U.S. Navy, Rank: Lt. Commander, 18 Years Service.
The Ririe Shelton Cemetery also contains the graves of three women who served in the military that will also be honored in the program, including: Sylvia Freeman, U.S. Army, Rank: Staff Sargent, World War 2; Joyce Wheeler Sanchez, U.S. Air Force, served in the Korean War; and Mary Florence Bruce, U.S. Air Force, Rank: Lt. Colonel, served in Vietnam.
According to VFW Commander Roy Gibson, the Ririe ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m. May 31, will also include a flyover by the War Birds out of the Legacy Flight Museum in Rexburg.
Gibson said the VFW has been doing the Memorial Day services since the late 50s or early 60s.
"We always look forward to it," Gibson said. "And they're saying weather should be great."
The VFW Memorial Day event schedule will be as follows:
Grant Central Cemetery – 9 a.m.
Roberts Market Lake Cemetery – 9 a.m.
Milo Cemetery – 10 a.m.
Lewisville Cemetery – 10 a.m.
Ririe Shelton Cemetery – 11 a.m.
Annis Little Butte Cemetery – 11 a.m.
Rigby Pioneer Cemetery – 12 p.m.
Veterans Memorial – 1 p.m.