Ririe Planning and Zoning Administrator Sharon Parry was approved to continue reviewing C-1, CC-1, and R-10 for rezoning specific portions of Ririe during the Ririe City Council meeting that was held on Sept. 14.
Parry presented to the council the C-1 ,CC-1 and Industrial; C stands for commercial. Parry stated the Planning and Zoning commission moved this through and discussed it in-depth before putting this through to the council.
Parry stated, for CC-1, it would be located downtown, central-commercial, which means it is located on Main St; the buildings would have to be rezoned. The area is walkable and pedestrian friendly. For industrial, there is a definite hierarchy in the three ordinances.
Parry asked for a hearing for next meeting, and the council asked if they could approve the content of the ordinances and establish a map for the zones, but Parry said that wasn’t possible, it would take another hearing.
The council then discussed and asked if an existing business would be grandfathered in, even if it was out of the zone, such as a business that is a C-1 business, but is in the CC-1 area. Parry reaffirmed this. Businesses coming to the area would have to work in accordance with the new zone changes.
Parry discussed with the council how each building/business will have to be evaluated to see where it falls according to C-1 and CC-1.
According to Ririe Planning and Zoning’s proposal, the C-1 objective is, “establishing the C-1 Commercial Zone to create and maintain a non-downtown shopping and financial area of the City and surrounding territory. For this reason the Zone has been located on or near arterial roadways of the City where the street pattern makes the business buildings readily accessible to all parts of the City and surrounding region, and where business and shopping activities can be carried on with maximum convenience.”
The proposal from Ririe Planning and Zoning also includes the CC-1 objective, which is, “establishing the CC- I Commercial Zone to create and maintain a dominant shopping area with character, cleanliness and interest in the downtown of the City. For this reason the Zone has been located in the central part of the City where the street pattern makes the business buildings readily accessible to all parts of the City and surrounding region, and where business and shopping activities can be carried on with convenience while maintaining a sense of community, cleanliness, safety, downtown vitality and walkability.”
Parry then moved on to the R-10, Ranch Zone. Parry stated she estimated the size of building in the zone; she mentioned she has not worked with an ordinance that requires a minimum square footage to a building.
Parry went on to say, when someone is applying for an R-10, a Planned Unit Development (PUD) is strongly required. A developer will bring a PUD, which can have modifications, where the developers get something and the city gets something in return.
The council and Parry discussed when they should have a public hearing.
The council unanimously decided to have Planning and Zoning continue reviewing C-1 and CC-1, and then set dates for public hearings. The council then did the same for R-10, where they will have Planning and Zoning review R-10 Ranch and set dates for public hearings in the coming months.