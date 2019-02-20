The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees narrowed its superintendent applicant list from 13 to five Feb. 19.
The applicants that will receive an interview include former Sugar-Salem Superintendent Alan Dunn, Buffalo, Wyo. based Clear Creek Middle School Principal Brandon Farris, Firth High School Principal Jeff Gee, Swan Valley Superintendent Michael Jacobson and Ririe High School Principal Damien Smith.
Interviews will take place on Feb. 27 at 12:30 p.m. with a public meet and greet to be held that evening. Board Chairman Jason Ferguson said forms will be available to the public to provide feedback that the board may consider during the hiring process.
The interview committee will consist of Board Trustees Nathan Johnson, Cody Kemp, Brigham Cook, Rebecca Andreasen, Ferguson, Board Clerk Kristi Hamilton, Business Manager Blake Jenson, Superintendent Chad Williams and Ririe Elementary School Principal Glenn Romney.
Ferguson said Hamilton, Jenson, Williams and Romney will not be a part of the selection process.
Williams was named the new superintendent for the Shelley School District No. 60 in January. He will assume the role June 1.
Williams’ salary at Ririe School District is $96,968. He is expected to make $105,000 per year during his three-year contract at Shelley.