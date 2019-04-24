Ririe City Councilman Eric Bennion and City Attorney Robin Dunn met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioner April 15 to receive an update on the disputed Tina Gilgen property and to learn about the process of approvals in the city’s area of impact.
Bennion indicated that the council has been waiting for a report on the Gilgen property the past few months, but hasn’t received an update.
“We just didn’t have the answers that we needed,” he said. “This is a concern; we’d like to get the issue resolved.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock said the county’s planning and zoning department had recently finished its written decision regarding the property, but the county’s legal counsel and commissioners have not had a chance to review it.
“It’s in legal for review,” he said. “We haven’t got anything reached, but we’re getting really close.”
Hancock said they will have a report for the Ririe City Council during the May 13 commissioner’s meeting.
“The reason it’s a concern is the city has to take certain actions out there and the further you get into the spring time and people setting things up and building, the harder it makes for us to do whatever we’re going to do,” Dunn said.
During the Dec. 3 commissioner meeting, the commissioners (Brian Farnsworth, Fred Martinez and Hancock) approved a conditional use permit for Gilgen, overturning the Ririe Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision to deny it.
In January, Ririe requested a reconsideration, noting that they believe the commissioners made numerous errors.
In other discussion, Bennion questioned the city’s approval process with regards to proposed developments in the city’s area of impact.
“We also have another issue of approval of homes under construction in our impact area,” he said.
He said a family applied to build in the city’s impact area, but was told by the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission that they needed to bring the application before the Ririe Planning and Zoning Commission.
Bennion said the city’s planning and zoning had already met at that point, so the application was sent to the Ririe City Council where, after looking into the city’s ordinances, it was denied.
“On, what I would consider a minor technicality, we had to deny it because their plans didn’t meet that requirement,” he said. “I can count, more than I’ve got fingers and toes, of houses that are in our area of impact that do not meet that requirement.”
Again, before making any decisions, Hancock said they are currently working through the area of impact agreements with other Jefferson County cities, and that they will also work with Ririe.
“We’re doing a lot of learning trying to get these right, so that we know what we’ve got,” he said.