Ririe School District No. 252 needs a bus garage and a space for wrestlers.
That was the consensus in a public meeting Nov. 14 when patrons shared their thoughts on bond options provided by the school board. Board members did not vote on bond options during the meeting and options are subject to change.
Controversial topics included increased classroom space or a new elementary school, what the wrestlers’ space should look like and whether a high school entryway and lunchroom expansion is necessary. Patrons and later, board members, discussed the options. Here are some of the questions patrons and board members brought up, and a selection of comments:
How should growth be addressed, and what about out-of-district students?
The fact that Ririe has a relatively high number of out-of-district students came up multiple times. Each of the bond options included additional classroom space, with one including an entirely new elementary school. Some patrons said the district should keep out-of-district students, while others said it was not worth it.
“I have a hard time subsidizing out-of-district students, to build a building for them because they’re overcrowding us … Those parents are not paying to build these buildings, we are,” Ririe resident Troy Nelson said.
Jon Anderson indicated he shared a similar sentiment, and said he believed it might be better to wait until growth was more evident. He said he also felt the district should use the assets it already had.
Bruce Anderson said he would like to know how much money out-of-district students brought in, since the district receives some money for each student. Jeremiah Bigelow said he also wanted to know whether the money from out-of-district students was earmarked for day-to-day expenses, or whether some of it would be allocated for building costs.
Multiple people spoke in favor of out-of-district students and said the issue is that Ririe’s boundaries are so small.Kalen Jones, an out-of-district patron, said she lived two miles outside of Ririe and wanted her children to be in the district she grew up in. She said she was “baffled” at how the district lines were drawn and said if she had known she would be out-of-district, she would have moved somewhere else.
“I agree that it’s hard to justify expanding for the out-of-district people, but I do also believe that we contribute great parts to the school district as well,” Jones said. “And I would love, if ever possible, to see my money go to Ririe. I don’t like to see my money go to a school district that my kids don’t even attend.”
Karlee Cysewski, a Ririe resident and high school teacher, said there was a misconception about how many out-of-district students there were. Multiple members of the public mentioned the out-of-district rate at being around 25% to 30%. The number, according to the district website, is about 19%. Cysewski said growth of in-district students is also a concern.
“During registration week, we had, I think, 52 new students, who we did not anticipate for, who registered as in-district students the beginning of this school year, that we have to legally accept,” she said.
There were 53 new in-district students, according to the district website, and 21 new out-of-district students.
Multiple others also said growth in the area indicated in-district growth would require more space in future. Some said it would be good to be prepared for the growth by bonding for the space now, while others said it would be better to wait until the space was a necessity, and not a preparation.
Board members were somewhat torn about whether an elementary school should be included on the bond. Cody Kemp said an elementary school may be necessary as development occurs, but said the need may not be immediate.
What will operating costs be?
The school board has posted construction cost estimates for the projects that could be bonded for. Some patrons said it would also be important to consider day-to-day operating costs, such as heating and cooling and personnel.
“It costs a lot to maintain a building,” Bruce Anderson said.
In a discussion later in the meeting, board members considered operating costs as they looked at the options. Board members said building an auxiliary gym separated from the school and building an elementary school would cost the most in terms of operation costs, while structures attached to the building may cost less. Blake Jenson, technology director, said he would look more into the current operating costs for the school.
Is there another way to address overcrowding?
One feature included in all bond options is an entryway and lunchroom expansion for the high school. Superintendent Jeff Gee has said the lunchroom is overcrowded, leaving students to scatter throughout the school.
“To me I think that’s a need,” said Cody Kemp, a Ririe school board member. “And especially where it’s increasing safety for the kids as well.”
Board member Nathan Johnson asked how lunch hours are currently structured. Gee said the junior high students go first, followed by high school students. Johnson asked if it would be possible to have three lunch periods. He said if that were a possibility, it would be better to do that rather than spending money on construction.
“I haven’t looked at what that’s going to look like, but I know it is doable,” Gee said.
Where should the wrestlers go?
Wrestlers in Ririe do not have a specific place to practice. Board members and patrons who spoke on the issue said they all agree the wrestlers need a home. However, the question was where that home should be, and whether it should be just for the wrestlers or be a shared space.
“I really do support an auxiliary gym, I think we need something that’s big enough for multiple sports, that we get our wrestlers into, they do need a space,” Troy Anderson said.
Chris Harris, Ririe High School wrestling coach, said he was concerned about sharing a space with other sports.
“We need someplace for us,” Harris said. “And we already feel it in the halls, I have kids already telling me that there’s other teams that are kind of upset that we’re taking their time because it’s wrestling time and not basketball.”
Harris said outside of a long-term solution, he felt there were no options for an immediate, needed solution. Board members later discussed the possibility of taking a wall out of the band room at the high school, and either sending band members to the elementary school or having them practice in a classroom temporarily. Gee said the nice thing about the band room is it is located away from other classrooms.
Karlee Cysewski said the district has already put money into the band room, transforming it from a wrestling room originally. She said transportation of the instruments would also be an issue, since instruments are expected to go home with students.
“If a family’s house burns down and they need a new home, we don’t kick out their neighbors to move them into that place, you build them a new home,” Cysewski said. “Wrestling needs a new home, doesn’t mean you kick out band.”
What can patrons be convinced to vote for?
Multiple board members said they wanted to ensure patrons would vote in favor of the bond.
“I’m not very much in favor of putting a bond before the public that we don’t know will pass,” Brigham Cook said.
He said he wanted to be cautious about the options the board went with. Board Chair Rebecca Andreasen said that is why the board had not pushed for an early vote. She said they were all on the same page. Multiple board members said they were concerned certain options would jeopardize the most necessary items.
According to an Idaho election calendar, the last day for school districts to submit wording for a bond or levy spring election to the county clerk is Jan. 20.