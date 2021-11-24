Ririe Planning and Zoning had a public hearing Nov. 3 for their new and updated ordinances for the city. Ririe City Council then passed 11 out of 14 of the ordinances during their meeting on Nov. 9.
During the Ririe Planning and Zoning public hearing, there was no one that showed up.
At the Ririe City Council meeting, there were a few people that showed up initially against the changes for the ordinances.
Planning and Zoning Director Sharon Parry stated she believes once there were some explanations as to why these new ordinances and changes were necessary, it may have helped to alleviate their concerns.
According to Parry, the ordinances need to be in order, especially since the city is going into Area of Impact (AOI) agreements with both Jefferson and Bonneville County.
“There needs to be set criteria,” Parry said. “That is what builders and developers deserve; tight, complete and full-picture ordinances.”
Parry stated Planning and Zoning will move forward, and under some variation, the other three ordinances will pass, sometime in December. The three ordinances that didn’t pass were R-10, Design Review and the fence ordinance.
“The council has been very thoughtful on what they do and don’t want,” Parry said. “They are moving things forward for the future of Ririe. They have been very deliberate in their decisions.”
Mayor Larry Lovell stated there have been some ordinances they haven’t had in place that the council felt they needed. According to Lovell, they will be relooking into the three ordinances they didn’t pass in order to tweak them.
“We’ve been looking at these ordinances for quite a while just to see what our needs were,” said Lovell. “It wasn’t a snap decision that we made.”