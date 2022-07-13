The City of Ririe approved funding for a $4,000 resident survey which is necessary to secure funding for upcoming sewer projects, which could cost approximately $1 million.
Kristine Staton, with The Development Company, approached the Ririe City Council on May 10 to present them with a couple of funding options for their impending sewer projects, based on a study currently conducted by S&A Engineering and Paul Scoresby.
The study was first approved in August of 2021, according to an article in the October 13, 2021 edition of The Jefferson Star written by Madison Jimenez. In that article, it was stated the Department of Environmental Quality and the United States Department of Agriculture awarded the city with a combined amount of $65,000 to conduct the study.
“We asked Krissy to come in because we have to start talking about this now,” Scoresby said. “After discussions with the DEQ and seeing what we do with the study, we’re looking at roughly $1 million.”
While Scoresby did not have a written project proposal prepared, he informed the council of some of the issues the study had discovered so far.
He stated he would likely recommend four alternatives to the council, three future alternatives and one near-term.
One of the most pressing sewer issues, according to Scoresby and Staton is resolving the sub-pump issue in the city, where basements are being filled do to the sub-pumps.
The proposal may also include a project to work on water treatment, as well as the possible replacement of a water line which leads out to the dry bed. Scoresby stated the water line in question is about 50 years old and constructed from early PVC pipe, which he stated doesn’t typically last very long. The study, he said, discovered leaks in this pipe and he may recommend replacing it with a gasket jointed pipe.
“You can see, we’re starting to rack-up costs for improvements,” Scoresby said at the May 10 meeting.
Staton discussed two funding options for the impending projects: a DEQ Loan, which has an application deadline in January. She stated loan rates with DEQ are very low right now, and she recommends looking into that option. She also suggested applying for an Idaho Community Development Block Grant for $500,000. She stated these grants will often have matching with the DEQ.
In order to apply for the Block Grant, however, Scoresby mentioned Staton would have to perform prep-work in the Ririe community. According to Staton, Ririe’s Low Moderate Income (LMI) was 42.4 percent in the last census. She does not believe that number is accurate. In this case, she stated she would have to distribute a survey to Ririe residents.
This survey would only be used for the purposes of the block grant application and would not be distributed elsewhere. The data collected will help them determine a more accurate view of Ririe’s LMI numbers, she stated.
The survey is not free, though, and Staton stated that she would require permission and $4,000 in order to perform it if the survey is an option the city wanted to take. Whether the city decides to pay for their sewer projects through loans alone, or whether they want to apply for a block grant, Staton said they would need to make the decision quickly.
“I don’t know about you, but this is great money,” said Scoresby. “The block grant doesn’t have any strings attached besides the federal requirements that go with it.”
Scoresby told the council their sewer projects are relatively small compared to some of the projects other small towns have done which have cost them multi-millions. He said he is encouraged by the size of the project as it will allow Ririe to have the capacity for growth while address the existing issues with their sewer system.
“The goal is to keep your debt as low as possible,” Staton said. “Right now where we’re at is I’m here to let you know that we’ve been researching some funding. We can do DEQ but we can do CDBG if you want to do the survey.”
The council decided to provide the $4,000 to have Staton perform the survey to apply for the block grant by November.