Ririe resident sewer and water rates have gone up, with a 5% increase to sewer and 3% increase to water.
The council approved the increases Sept. 10 and rates were effective as of Oct. 1. Meanwhile, the council also voted to add new animal control fees.
Ririe City Clerk Belinda Jorgensen said this is the first time the council has raised sewer rates since 2010 and since the new sewer system went in. Water rates, she said, go up more frequently.
“There’s more expenses in the water system,” Jorgensen said.
The cost for sewer services in Ririe is now $24 per month per Equivalent Domestic User. The previous cost according to a 2010 resolution was $23 per month. Residents will also be charge $6.90 per month during the winter months for usage of 0 to 3,000 gallons, with $1.15 charge for each additional increment of 3,000 gallons. Those numbers were previously $6.60 and $1.10 respectively, according to the 2010 resolution. The charge for water will be $25.20, compared to the previous cost of $24.50, plus an additional $0.70 (previously $0.68) per 1,000 gallons used, Jorgensen said.
The legal amount sewer and water rates can be increased without the city council holding a public hearing is 5%. Since neither the sewer or water rate increases exceeded that amount, no public hearing was held.
A public hearing was held, however, on new animal control fees. The licensing fee is $10 per year, with a $25 charge for failure to license. Impound fees have been set at $15 per day, and allowing one’s dog to run at large could result in a $10 charge for the first offense, $25 for second offense and $50 for any additional offenses.
Jorgensen said the city previously had the licensure fee, but said the other fees are new. Councilman Eric Bennion said the reason for the additional fees is to deter people further from letting their dogs run loose. The fee schedule went into effect Oct. 1.