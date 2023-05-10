Jason Freeman, Maintenence Supervisor for the City of Ririe announced Ririe had received a $30,000 grant for a transportation study.

An application was submitted to the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) in the last two months of 2022, Freeman stated, for funds to update the city’s existing transportation study.


