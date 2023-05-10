Jason Freeman, Maintenence Supervisor for the City of Ririe announced Ririe had received a $30,000 grant for a transportation study.
An application was submitted to the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) in the last two months of 2022, Freeman stated, for funds to update the city’s existing transportation study.
As a previous study was completed in 2011, Freeman said the city hoped to update it to prepare for the growth that may be coming to Ririe, as trends show Jefferson County and Rigby expanding as well.
“We just want to adjust and update the study to prepare for what’s coming,” Freeman said.
While there are a few projects from the previous study which haven’t been completed, Freeman believes the compiled list of projects which result from the updated version will encompass all of the city’s needs.
“Mostly, we need to figure out what to do to get the roads fixed,” he stated.
This study will take place next year, he said, as the grant money was awarded for the 2024 fiscal year.
In other news in Ririe, Freeman reported the Lions Hall is nearly finished. The remodel inside of the old building has been slow — spanning over a decade, he said.
“I’ve done a couple of things in the hall here and there,” Freeman explained.
The remodel of the hall includes a meeting room, which Freeman believes will be used as the new meeting chambers for the Ririe City Council.
“Jason and others who have worked together to get this done, I’m just tickled to death to get it done,” said Mayor Larry Lovell at the March 14 City Council meeting.
While the project is almost complete, Freeman mentioned there is still a small punch list of items to complete before the hall is totally finished. These items include finishing the restrooms, acquiring signage for the doors and garbage cans.
At the March meeting members of the council expressed interest in also obtaining a sign for the outside of the building. A simple sign, they said would do for now, but in the future they will contemplate a fundraiser to acquire a nice sign for the building.
The Ririe City Council previously discussed the possibility of using American Rescue Plan Act Funds to help finish the project, Freeman stated no ARPA funds have been used on the project up to this point.
