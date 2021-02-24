The City of Ririe received their audit report at their Feb. 9 meeting from Sheri Poulsen with Jensen Poulsen and Company out of Rigby and Idaho Falls.
According to the audit report, Ririe’s total assets are at $3,361,062 between governmental and business-type activities.
Expenses for governmental activities (general government, public safety, highways and streets, cultural and recreation) totals $181,578 and on business-type activities (water and sanitation, sewer utility, garbage) is at $340,438. The combined expenses for governmental and business-type activities is $522,016.
In the general fund, Ririe has $468,268, $119,305 in the street fund, $25,299 in ‘Other Non-Major funds’ and $612,872 in total governmental funds.
Revenues from local sources (tax collections, fines, fees, permits, etc.) and state sources (state revenue sharings, grants, liquor apportionment, highway, sales tax) totals $158,450 in the General Fund, $162,537 in the Street Fund, $12,217 in Other Non-Major Funds, and $335204 as the Total Governmental Funds for Revenues.
Expenditures, which covers things like public safety, administration, public works and more, total $361,550, leaving an excess of $26,346.
The General Fund beginning fund balance was $414,159 and the ending balance was $458,099 — a difference of $43,940. The Street Fund started the Fiscal year with $179,924 and ended with $109,485, which is a difference of $70,439.
“The city planned for a loss of approximately $80,000 because they had a big road project for that year,” said Damon Johnson, Senior Accountant with Poulsen Jensen and Company. “The variance on what they planned for and what they actually spent was the $7,758. They are sticking right on their budget and that loss in the street fund was due to a big road project.”
According to Mayor Larry Lovell, the project was to do repaving, ADA compliant sidewalks and increased safety for students at the grade school on 1st West. Lovell said the main purpose was to make it safe for students in the mornings walking to school.
The Library Fund started with $23,797 and ended with $23,950, adding $153 to the budget.
The audit also included findings on “Significant Deficiencies,” which stated that the city experiences a lack of segregation of duties which is a result of staffing limitations necessitated by budget constraints.
According to the findings, “The lack of an ideal segregations of duties may increase the risk that loss of assets would not be detected and prevented in a times manner and in the normal course of operations.”
It was recommended that the city note the existence of this situations although changes cannot be expected until the situation is mitigated.
The city response was listed that they are aware of the issue but feels that the participation of city council members and the mayor provides controls to mitigate misstatements from error or fraud.
“That is a common finding with cities of similar size to Ririe,” Johnson said. “We end up putting that finding on most audit reports for smaller cities but we don’t see it as an issue when the board remains active. It’s not a major cause of concern because the Ririe board stays pretty active.”
Poulsen told council members that they gave a clean opinion and there were positive results. According to the draft minutes from the meeting, the report and Engagement Letter was unanimously accepted by the members in attendance.