The fate of Ririe’s old gym remains uncertain as Ririe School District No. 252 trustees focus on the district’s bond and continue to put off a decision on the damaged building.
The district has received $100,000 in insurance for the initial water damage to the floors. However, a second insurance claim for damage caused by a ruptured pipe in a separate incident Nov. 12 has not yet been resolved.
“We had a breaker trip in that building several weeks ago, and we did have a waterline break and add to the flooding,” said Ririe school board chair Rebecca Andreasen.
Andreasen said workers have mostly cleaned out the gym, but said no repairs are being made. Part of the reason is the board has not yet decided what to do with the building. Another reason is the source of the initial water damage is still unknown, Superintendent Jeff Gee said.
“We still don’t know why the water came up through the floor,” Gee said. “That’s one of the biggest questions we have going forward, still.”
Gee said the floor is currently dry, but said he thinks putting flooring in without identifying the source of the water “would really be a waste of money.”
If school district officials decide to fix the old gym, it will not just be the floor that needs replaced, however. Andreasen said the building would need to follow Idaho Codes. She said since the gym is a public school building students would use, the old gym will be held to a higher standard than a private building.
“There’s so much to do with that building, and it’s such a hard decision to make because it is such an important building to our community,” Andreasen said.
Costs to hire an engineering firm to determine the cost to fix the gym and bring it up to code are estimated at $30,000 to $40,000, according to the draft minutes of the December school board meeting.