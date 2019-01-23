Ririe requests reconsideration

The City of Ririe has requested a reconsideration with regards to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioner’s decision to grant a conditional use permit to Ririe resident Tina Gilgen for the placement of singlewide trailer in the Ririe area of impact.
Ririe City Attorney Robin Dunn said despite the Ririe Planning and Zoning Commissioners and City Council denying the conditional use permit, the commissioners (Fred Martinez, Brian Farnsworth and Scott Hancock) approved it, referencing it being a hardship. With that approval, Dunn said there were many errors.
“The time the city spent was considerable, in comparison to the five minutes (49 minutes) that the county commissioners spent on this particular matter,” he said.
The first error he noted was denying due process when County Deputy Clerk Audrey Moon allegedly told a patron in opposition that no one would be speaking during the appeal.
“I don’t think it was inappropriate, I’m just saying that one party was allowed to speak and one wasn’t,” Dunn said.
Secondly, he said the mobile home did not meet the city’s mobile home ordinance, did not meet the area of impact as an R-3 residence and it did not meet the manufactured home ordinance.
“So those three ordinances it did not meet,” Dunn said.
Dunn said that when the commissioners approved the appeal, they didn’t reference any of the city ordinances, of which the county adopted when it agreed to the area of impact.
“It was reversed without reasoning,” he said. “You adopted our ordinances, so we’re saying you should follow our ordinances, or you shouldn’t have adopted them.”
Gilgen however pointed out that when the area of impact was signed, Dunn was the attorney for both the county and the city of Ririe, creating a potential conflict because Dunn would’ve been advising the commissioners at the time as well as the council.
“I’m just letting Jefferson County know that this will go to court. We have a lot of money in it,” she said. “He would know, he wrote the area of impact. To me that’s a conflict.”
Hancock said the county is currently working to revise it impact agreements with the cities of the county.
“We’ve got some holes and we are looking at all of them, the impact areas in the county,” he said.
Before the commissioners make a decision, County Attorney Weston Davis requested that they table the matter so that he can review the impact agreement.
“I need to make sure that we, in this case, apply the appropriate law,” he said.
During the Dec. 3, the commissioners unanimously approved Gilgen’s appeal. Martinez said he was tired of Gilgen having to run around to get the permit to help her son, and that he thinks they should overturn Ririe’s decision and allow the conditional use permit that would be revisited each year for five years.
“I’m done having her run around and people not knowing what the hell they’re doing,” he said. “This lady is trying to help her son on her own property; let’s get it done. If the commission screwed up; let’s get that fixed.”
After unanimously approving the conditional use permit, Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell addressed the commissioners. He indicated that the Ririe planning and zoning is currently made up of two residents in the Bonneville County impact area, two in the Jefferson County impact area and two from the city of Ririe; all of which were present during the hearing with Gilgen.
“We need to get this squared away a little better,” he said Dec. 3. “We have some rough spots that we have to get through.”